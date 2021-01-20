Telit FN980 and FN980m Modules are the First Certified for Use on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and Nationwide Networks

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Verizon certified the FN980 and FN980m 5G modules for use on its 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide networks. Based on the new 3GPP Rel. 15 standard, the 5G module series enables bandwidth intensive IoT applications, including high-definition (HD) surveillance video and digital signage, to take immediate advantage of Verizon's 5G network in both millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-6 GHz spectrum. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, the FN980 and FN980m support all 3GPP 5G deployment scenarios, including non-standalone LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC), dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, and full 5G NR standalone mode. Featuring an industrial-grade design, the FN980m is ideal for mission-critical applications that require maximum reliability, including industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access, professional mobile high-resolution video broadcasting equipment and more. Both modules support sub-6GHz FDD/TDD and LTE Category 20 – 7x carrier aggregation.

"Certifying the world's first 5G millimeter wave module, will pave the way for more innovative devices to be built on our 5G network," said Brian Mecum, VP Device Technology at Verizon. "Telit modules enable the IoT end users to harness the full power of 5G on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide networks."

"As 5G commercialization continues to accelerate, we are proud to collaborate with industry leaders like Telit to expand 5G IoT into new use cases. The Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system is designed for global 5G rollouts with support for all major frequency bands and our comprehensive modem-to-antenna solution is essential in driving these efforts forward," said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Being first to have our award-winning FN980 5G data card series certified, illustrates how Telit continues to provide OEMs, system integrators and end users the best-in-class portfolio of solutions for leveraging Verizon's 5G network," said Manish Watwani, Chief Product and marketing Officer, Telit. "These certifications enable OEMs to get their 5G-powered devices to market quickly, giving them a competitive edge."

The FN980 series has received global certification providing OEMs, system integrators and end users with additional, independent verification that their FN980-based devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

