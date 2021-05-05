Telit FN980 Certified for Use on AT&T's 5G Nationwide Network

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that AT&T certified its FN980 5G module for use on its 5G nationwide network. Based on the new 3GPP Rel. 15 standard, the 5G module series enables bandwidth-intensive IoT applications, including high-definition (HD) surveillance video and digital signage, to take immediate advantage of AT&T's 5G network in sub-6 GHz spectrum. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, the FN980 supports all key 3GPP Rel. 15 5G deployment scenarios, including non-standalone LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC) and dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G. Featuring an industrial-grade design, the FN980 is ideal for mission-critical applications that require maximum reliability such as industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access, professional mobile high-resolution video broadcasting equipment and more.

"As we continue the buildout of our 5G network across the nation, certification of Telit's 5G sub-6 GHz modules will help enable new experiences and improved connectivity for Internet of Things devices and applications," said Robert Boyanovsky, vice president, Mobility and IoT, AT&T. "The modules will help end users harness the full power of the IoT and 5G."

"Designed for global 5G rollouts with support for all major frequency bands, the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and our comprehensive modem-to-antenna solution is critical in driving AT&T's 5G efforts forward," said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By collaborating with an industry leader like Telit, Qualcomm Technologies has the ability to expand 5G IoT into new use cases for a wide range of industries, from education and healthcare to retail, entertainment, manufacturing and beyond."

"This is another significant milestone for our award-winning FN980 5G data card series," said Marco Contento, vice president of 5G technologies, Telit. "This certification not only advances our mission to provide OEMs, system integrators and end users the portfolio of solutions for leveraging AT&T's 5G network but also demonstrates our commitment to help OEMs bring their 5G-powered devices to market successfully and quickly."

The FN980 series has received global certification providing OEMs, system integrators and end users with additional, independent verification that their FN980-based devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

