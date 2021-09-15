Telit FN980, ME910G1-WW and ME310G1-WW Modules Complete Inter-Operability Testing for Use on KDDI's 5G and LTE-M Networks

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its FN980, ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW modules have completed inter-operability testing for use on KDDI's 5G and LTE-M networks. The approvals highlight Telit's leadership in providing Japan's device OEMs, systems designers and their customers with a broad, deep portfolio of LPWA and 5G solutions optimized for use on KDDI's networks.

Based on the new 3GPP Rel. 15 standard, Telit's FN980 is ideal for bandwidth-intensive IoT applications, including HD surveillance video, digital signage, industrial IoT applications. The cards also enable device OEMs, systems designers and their customers to take immediate advantage of KDDI's 5G network in sub-6 GHz spectrum. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

The Telit ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW LTE-M modules are optimized for power consumption, enhanced coverage and cost. Compliant with 3GPP Release 14, both modules also are 5G-ready, providing flexibility and futureproofing. Optimized in size, the ME310G1-WW is especially suitable for applications such as fitness trackers, medical wearables and industrial sensors. The ME910G1-WW, as part of the best-selling xE910 family, enables users to quickly port their existing xE910-based designs to take advantage of KDDI's networks. For more information, visit http://contact.telit.com/nbiot.

All the newly certified modules also support Telit IoT AppZone, which simplifies product design with advanced yet easy-to-use tools and APIs. AppZone also reduces bill-of-materials (BOM) costs and design complexity by embedding application code right in the module, eliminating the need for a microcontroller.

"With certification of the ME310G1-WW, ME910G1-WW and FN980 module, Telit has established itself as the go-to provider for device OEMs and systems designers that want to take full advantage of KDDI's LTE-M and 5G networks," said Osamu Sato, Country Director - Japan, Telit. "These approvals also highlight how we work closely with leading operators such as KDDI to ensure that our solutions perform exactly as expected."

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit

Related Links

http://www.telit.com

