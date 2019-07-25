Telit Joins CBRS Alliance Members at July Meeting to Drive Private LTE and 5G Technologies

LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it is participating in the CBRS Alliance July 2019 member meeting to help drive commercialization and adoption of private LTE solutions using the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service. CBRS is a leading-edge spectrum sharing concept backed by U.S. regulators and government agencies and can support the expansion of 4G and 5G into new consumer and industrial applications. Members, implementers and operators are gathering at the Hilton San Diego Mission Valley, July 22-25, 2019, where the meeting provides an opportunity for alliance members to evangelize LTE-based OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities and identify required advocacy steps (e.g., marketing, promotion, certification, branding, regulatory, etc.) in establishing an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the US 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability.

As member of the CBRS Alliance, Telit brings the critical perspective of the cellular communication module and data card. Cellular technology integration is complex and highly regulated. LTE and 5G devices supporting CBRS require multiple levels of costly certification for compliance with governmental, industrial and mobile operator rules and regulations, along with hard to navigate intellectual property licensing. Unlike unlicensed-spectrum wireless LAN technologies like Wi-Fi where it is typical for OEMs to integrate devices directly with a chipset, cellular technology is only feasible for chip-down designs when annual volumes run in the millions of units.

In February 2018, Telit announced the LM960, the world's first Gigabit mPCIe adapter card supporting LTE Advanced Pro Category 18 based on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X20 LTE modem. Featuring download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and global coverage, the LM960 is also the world's first mobile broadband adapter card to support CBRS - band 48 and FCC Part 96 compliance. This makes it ideal for OEMs that want to serve the emerging private LTE market with routers, gateways and other devices connecting to LTE access points, small cells and other CBRS infrastructure.

For more information on Telit's mobile broadband solutions, visit http://info.telit.com/mobilebroadband.

"Starting with the LM960, and our CBRS Alliance membership, Telit is best positioned be a leading enabler of the private LTE market. According to industry analysts, private mobile networks in healthcare, transport and logistics, manufacturing, smart cities, and other verticals will be worth 16.3 billion dollars by 2025." says Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "This leadership will continue into 5G, where we plan on including full support to CBRS services in our forthcoming mobile broadband device based on Qualcomm Technologies' modem and RF Front-End solutions."

For more information on Telit's 5G solutions, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

