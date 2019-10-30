Telit Launches First Industrial Grade 5G M.2 Data Card

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the commercial availability of its industrial grade 5G data card, the FN980m. The data card is designed for use globally, incorporating support for all scenarios prescribed by the 3GPP for short, mid and long-term deployments of 5G, including non-standalone LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC), dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, and full 5G NR standalone mode. The data card enables new opportunities and markets for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and service providers working with industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access, professional mobile high-resolution video broadcasting equipment and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

"Since we started in cellular back in the 1980s, Telit has made delivering the best wireless performance in our products part of our brand promise," said Marco Contento, vice president, technologies, Telit. "We understand just how critical quality is for radios carrying business or control data in commercial and industrial operations. In addition to applying more engineering into our RF design, Telit leverages its longstanding collaborations with leaders like Qualcomm Technologies, Anritsu and Rohde & Schwarz whose pioneering work in 5G is helping revolutionize the Internet of Things."

Anritsu and Rohde & Schwarz are leading companies that specialize in electronic instrumentation for testing telecommunication equipment. Their innovative test solutions are ideal for the complex radio operation and compliance environments of 5G NR; in both R&D and production use cases. Rigorous validation testing is continuing for the new 5G M.2 data card powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System to ensure best-in-class RF performance.

"The second-generation Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System supports all major frequency bands. Support for all kinds of spectrum is crucial in enabling OEMs looking to commercialize their IoT solutions in different applications and industries," said Francesco Grilli, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We're happy to collaborate with industry leaders like Telit to enable the 5G IoT space with an industrial data card aimed at expanding 5G beyond smartphones."

"Anritsu is delighted that we could contribute to the Telit's important 5G NR data connection test using our market-leading MT8000A Radio Communication Test Station," said Tsutomu Tokuke, vice president, Anritsu Corporation. "Anritsu provides continued support for mmWave testing in the next stage by leveraging our experience in the market."

"We are very happy to partner with Telit on 5G NR testing," said Anton Messmer, vice president, mobile radio testers, Rohde & Schwarz. "This way, we not only contribute to driving this key technology forward, but also inspire further joint activities with Telit as well as other valued partners in the industry. With our comprehensive and flexible 5G NR test solutions such as the new R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, we address all the 5G NR testing needs of today and tomorrow."

Based on the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, the FN980m data card supports Sub-6GHz FDD/TDD and LTE Category 20 – 7x carrier aggregation. For millimeter wave operation the card can be paired with the Qualcomm® QTM525 mmWave antenna module for near-the-ground low power indoor and outdoor applications; it is currently the only 5G card in the market that is compatible with the Qualcomm® QTM527 mmWave extended-range antenna module for high-mount outdoor applications.

Other key specifications for the FN980m data card include:

M.2 (NGFF) 30x50mm, double sided form factor

Includes drivers for Linux

5G standalone and non-standalone

5G data rates up to 5.5 Gbps download (DL), 3 Gbps upload (UL)

LTE data rates up to 2 Gbps DL, 211Mbps UL

4G 256 QAM DL and UL, up to 7CA 20 Layer DL, 2CA UL

4x4 MIMO for 4G & 5G (sub 6GHz)

VoLTE

GNSS gpsOne Gen9 L1/L5

OEMs in North America, Korea and Japan have already selected and designed in the FN980m data card, in application areas including the industrial IoT, enterprise networks and professional video broadcasting. Samples are currently shipping, with commercial shipments following in Q1 2020. Concluding regulatory certifications in multiple countries in Asia with operator and industry certifications expected for Europe and the Americas in Q1 2020.

