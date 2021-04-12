Telit Launches NE310L2 Series of NB-IoT Modules for Power- and Cost-Sensitive IoT Applications

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today launched the NE310L2 series of 3GPP Rel. 14 compliant NB-IoT modules. Featuring best-in-class power consumption, optional 2G fallback, an ultra-compact footprint and future integrated SIM support, the new modules are ideal for low-bandwidth, cost-sensitive applications that require long battery life and enhanced coverage. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/nbiot .

The Telit NE310L2 series features the new cellular IoT Chipset from Sony, the ALT1255 low-power LTE Category NB2 chipset with an integrated SIM (iSIM), global LTE bands support, rich application layer, and GSM/GPRS fallback modem. The 5G-ready ALT1255 is designed for battery-powered, cost-sensitive, worldwide LPWA applications such as utility meters, medical devices, logistic trackers, industrial controllers and more.

The Telit NE310L2's other key features include:

An ultra-compact 13.1 x 14.3 mm footprint (NE310L2-W1 version) for integration in size-constrained devices.

2G fallback with a 15 x 18 mm form factor (NE310L2-WW) to ensure the best service in regions with mixed NB-IoT and 2G network coverage.

Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) to enable best-in-class power consumption for battery-operated devices.

23 dBm output power (Power Class 3) to maximize uplink coverage reliability and performance.

In a future release, the NE310L2 will add NB-IoT connectivity inside the module through an iSIM based on an integrated hardware secure element (iSE) that is compliant with state-of-the-art industry security requirements. As a member of Telit's award-winning xE310 family, the NE310L2 has pin-to-pin compatibility, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout and deploy any combination of 2G and 4G technologies.

"With the new NE310L2 series of 3GPP Rel. 14 compliant NB-IoT modules, Telit is once again anticipating and meeting the IoT market's rapidly evolving needs, including for affordable but feature-rich devices that can be deployed at mass scale," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "Powered by the new Sony's Altair ALT1255 cellular IoT chipset, the Telit NE310L2 gives OEMs, integrators and other businesses a unique set of capabilities that will enable them to grow their markets and expanding into new ones."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

