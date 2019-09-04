Telit LE910Cx-NF LTE IoT Modules Now Certified by the Three Largest U.S. Mobile Network Operators

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its LE910C1-NF and LE910C4-NF modules are certified for use on the three largest U.S mobile network operators. The certifications enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop solutions for many verticals and use cases that can be immediately deployed across the three largest U.S. mobile networks using a single SKU. For more information, visit: https://www.telit.com/le910cx/.

The Telit LE910C1-NF provides 10 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload LTE Category 1 speeds, ideal for trackers, telematics, navigation solutions, digital signage, ATMs, kiosks, and video capture devices to name a few. The Telit LE910C4-NF provides LTE Category 4 speeds, 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload, which are ideal for mobile broadband routers, gateways and streaming video applications. Both modules provide VoLTE voice support and first responders with Band 14 connectivity, in addition to other LTE bands.

The modules offer optional support for multi-constellation satellite positioning and navigation, capable of voice and data communications concurrent with GNSS operation. The embedded GNSS solution simultaneously supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS and offers differential GPS for better accuracy using SBAS and RTCM messages.

The two modules are part of Telit's flagship xE910 module family, enabling OEMs to create new solutions based on their existing xE910 designs. Both modules support Telit's AppZone application development environment. OEMs can also leverage the convenience of the modules' LGA form factor, which enables automated assembly for mass production. Having the robust LGA mounting as part of a hardened design enables material savings beneficial to rugged devices for mission critical applications.

The LE910C1/C4 modules can be bundled with the Telit WE866C3-P 1x1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi + BT/BLE module. Combining LTE, Wi-Fi, and BT/BLE supplies our customers speed and flexibility to build several types of multi-connectivity IoT devices such as cellular connected Wi-Fi hot spots and IoT gateways. Telit provides the required software drivers and AT commands to control both modules in multiple configurations like station mode and access point mode. A microcontroller unit (MCU) can connect to the internet and cloud to exchange IoT data.

LE910C1/C4 modules are available in different regional variants, all pin-to-pin compatible with each other, for use worldwide. They also support VoLTE for IoT applications that require voice calls, as well as 3G fallback for resiliance.

"Telit customers can now quickly deploy market-leading LTE solutions across the entire U.S. on the country's three largest networks using single-SKU products," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. "This highlights Telit's close relationship with U.S. operators and our leadership in providing our customers with solutions they can develop and deploy quickly and cost-effectively."

