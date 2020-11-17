Telit LE910S1-EA Enables Affordable LTE Cat 1 IoT Applications Throughout EMEA and APAC

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the LE910S1-EA, a new LTE Cat 1 module with single-antenna, designed for IoT applications in the EMEA and APAC regions that need a combination of performance, affordability, voice support, 2G fallback, optional GNSS location and a compact form factor. The LE910S1-EA is ideal for tracking devices and other mobile IoT applications that need to maintain a reliable connection across multiple operators in a country, region or multiple regions. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/lte-cat1-4.

The LE910S1-EA supports LTE Cat.1 with single-antenna reception, with downlink speeds of up to 10 Mbps and up to 5 Mbps uplinks. This streamlined configuration helps the LE910S1-EA significantly reduce cost and complexity compared to LTE Cat 1 devices with two antennas. Mobile operators worldwide plan to continue supporting LTE long after they have deployed 5G. LTE Cat 1 is also ideal for IoT deployments in regions where the new 3GPP low power wide-area (LPWA) technologies are not yet available.

The new module supports 2G fallback, making it ideal for applications that require full mobility throughout the EMEA and APAC regions – including areas that have not upgraded to 4G yet. It also supports both circuit-switched voice and VoLTE for those applications that require making phone calls, like alarm panels, connected elevators, and healthcare mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS). An optional embedded GNSS receiver makes it an ideal all-in-one solution for tracking use cases where highly precise, faster-refreshing, satellite-based positioning and navigation must complement cellular-based positioning.

The LE910S1-EA is the latest member of Telit's flagship xE910 module family, whose unified form factor, electrical and programming interfaces span 2G, 3G and 4G products. This heritage enables developers to implement a "design once, use anywhere" strategy. One example is quickly porting their existing designs to the LE910S1-EA to pursue new market opportunities in the EMEA and APAC regions.

"The new Telit LE910S1-EA module lets IoT developers quickly leverage the benefits of the well-established LTE Cat 1 standard, including affordability, widespread availability, compact size and seamless roaming throughout the EMEA and APAC regions," said Marco Stracuzzi, head of product marketing, Telit. "The LE910S1-EA is perfect for IoT applications that need a smooth migration path from 2G and 3G as those networks sunset but still need higher performance compared to Cat M1 and NB-IoT in terms of data rate, latency, mobility and voice support."

Samples of the LE910S1-EA are available now with mass production in Q1 2021.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

