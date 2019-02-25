Telit Marks Two More Public Safety Firsts Adding the LE910C1-NF and LE910C4-NF to the FirstNet Lineup

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that FirstNet has added its first embedded LTE Band 14 IoT modules in LTE Categories 1 and 4 to its lineup: the Telit LE910C1-NF and LE910C4-NF. Telit now has a total of four LTE modules in the FirstNet device ecosystem, highlighting Telit's commitment to providing the first responder community with solutions and support.

The Telit LE910C1-NF provides FirstNet solution integrators with 10 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload LTE Category 1 speeds, ideal for trackers, navigation solutions and video capture devices. The Telit LE910C4-NF provides LTE Category 4 speeds, 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps upload, for mobile broadband routers, gateways and streaming video applications. Plus, the robust LGA mounting results in ultra-rugged end-user devices.

The modules offer optional support for multi-constellation GNSS satellite positioning and navigation, capable of Band 14 data communications concurrent with GNSS operation. Both modules provide first responders with Band 14 connectivity in addition to other AT&T LTE bands. For more information, visit: https://info.telit.com/public-safety.

"With the LE910C1-NF and LE910C4-NF, solution providers, OEMs and system integrators for the emergency responder market in the U.S. can bring FirstNet users a broad range of products and devices leveraging four, industry-leading Telit modules and data cards to help them accomplish their missions," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "These modules are the latest examples of Telit's leadership in providing the first responder community with ultra-fast, reliable, proven LTE technology."

"FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that they meet our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, FirstNet at AT&T. "Telit is already a trusted provider of public-safety-focused solutions, and the LE910C1-NF and LE910C4-NF modules expand on their commitment to first responders and those who support them."

The two modules are part of Telit's flagship xE910 module family, enabling OEMs to create new first responder solutions based on their existing xE910 designs. OEMs also can leverage the convenience of the modules' LGA form factors, which enable automated assembly for mass production.

The LE910C1-NF and LE910C4-NF are component modules whose utilization requires an end-user device. All future end-user (OEM) devices will and must go through FirstNet certification prior to being included in the FirstNet device ecosystem.

For more information about Telit broadband solutions, visit http://info.telit.com/mobilebroadband.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

Copyright © 2019 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

