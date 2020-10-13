Telit ME310G1-WW Module Certified for LTE-M Use by SK Telecom

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ME310G1-WW module is certified for use on SK Telecom's LTE-M network. The Telit ME310G1-WW supports Power Class 3 (output power up to 23 dBm), which SK Telecom requires to maximize uplink coverage reliability and performance compliant with 3GPP Release 14. Featuring optimized power consumption and enhanced coverage for deployment, including deep inside buildings, the ME310G1-WW gives Korean enterprises, smart cities and other organizations a powerful new option for leveraging SK Telecom's LTE-M network. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/nbiot.

Based on the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem, the ME310G1-WW provides uplink speeds as fast as 1 Mbps and downlinks up to 588 Kbps, along with GNSS for precise location. At just 15x18 mm, the ME310G1-WW is the smallest 9205-based LTE-M module available in Korea, making it ideal for ultra-compact applications such as smart utility metering, industrial sensors and wearable medical devices.

The ME310G1-WW has pin-to-pin compatibility with other members of Telit's xE310 family, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout for any combination of 2G and 4G technologies. The ME310G1-WW supports global LTE-M bands and fallback to legacy 2G networks, making it ideal for IoT applications that need connectivity in Korea and throughout the rest of the world.

The ME310G1-WW supports OneEdge, Telit's award-winning, module-embedded software system with pre-packaged, secure, easy-to-use deployment and management tools. OneEdge dramatically simplifies design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions.

The module also supports Telit's AppZone, an embedded application development environment. This allows software developers to leverage the processing resources of the Telit modules to run their application, avoiding the addition of an external MCU and ultimately reducing the total cost of ownership of the solution.

"The certification of the Telit ME310G1-WW gives Korea's IoT integrators, enterprise IT vendors and their customers the industry's most compact, high-performance solution for leveraging SK Telecom's LTE-M network," said Steven Kim, Telit Senior Sales Director for Korea. "This is the latest example of how Telit works closely with SK Telecom to understand its unique network requirements so we can provide its customers with the latest and greatest cellular technologies."

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

