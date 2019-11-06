Telit ME910C1-WW and ME910C1-NA LTE-M Modules Certified by U.S. Cellular

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ME910C1-WW (World Wide) and ME910C1-NA (North America) modules have been certified by U.S. Cellular for its recently launched LTE-M service, a global cellular standard dedicated to the Internet of Things.

The perfect platform for IoT applications, the ME910C1-WW and ME910C1-NA enable a wide variety of devices such as point-of-sale terminals, security and surveillance, industrial sensors, asset management, healthcare monitors, smart meters and smart home systems. Featuring Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX), the modules are ideal for IoT applications, extending power savings and battery life when supported by the networks.

The ME910C1-WW and ME910C1-NA share a common form factor as well as electrical and programming interfaces which allow developers to implement a "design once, use anywhere" strategy. Developers can cut costs and development time by simply designing around the xE910 LGA common form factor, giving them the freedom to deploy technologies best suited for the application's environment. In addition to providing reliable connections even when IoT devices are in hard-to-reach locations, the radio frequency front-end (RFFE) engineering provides the modules with superior performance. As members of the ME910C1 Series, Telit's flagship xE910 module family, they also deliver 4G radio access technology in the industry popular 28.2 x 28.2 x 2.2mm family form factor and can easily be applied as a drop-in replacement in existing devices based on the family's 2G and 3G modules.

"The ME910C1-WW and ME910C1-NA modules have reached another milestone," said Ken Bednasz, vice president of Americas application engineering at Telit. "Already certified for use in all major markets, they are now certified for use on U.S. Cellular's new LTE-M network. The ME910C1 Series reflects our commitment to enabling IoT device designers, manufacturers and their customers to take advantage of U.S. Cellular's latest and greatest network technologies."

"We've recently deployed our LTE-M network and are excited to bring our customers new capabilities and features that will enable an entirely new set of use cases to help businesses improve their operations," said Jim Anetsberger, vice president of business sales at U.S. Cellular. "These new Telit modules will be a key component in devices that will unleash the potential of U.S. Cellular's LTE-M network capabilities."

According to GSMA, 110+ LTE-M and NB-IoT commercial networks have been launched globally. Single SKU LTE-M and NB-IoT global multi-mode modules enable enterprise customers to seamlessly manage products across networks worldwide. Modules with worldwide approvals provide customers with access to these networks as they deploy IoT globally.

The ME910C1-WW supports global LTE-M and NB-IoT bands and is available for use with carriers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Australia and other geographies. This enables IoT device manufacturers to apply their ME910C1-WW-based designs quickly and cost-effectively to IoT solutions for sale in other countries worldwide. For more information on Telit's LTE-M and NB-IoT modules, visit https://contact.telit.com/nbiot.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

Copyright © 2019 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

