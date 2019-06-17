Telit ME910C1-WW is the First NB-IoT Module Certified by AT&T

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the ME910C1-WW is the first module certified by AT&T for its recently launched NB-IoT network. The ME910C1-WW also operates on the carrier's complementary LTE-M Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) network for the Internet of Things.

The ME910C1-WW enables a wide variety of devices, including smart meters, point-of-sale terminals, industrial sensors, asset management, healthcare monitors and home automation systems. Features such as Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) enabled by both AT&T LPWA networks make the ME910C1-WW ideal for IoT applications that require low power, long battery life.

The ME910C1-WW provides reliable connections even when IoT devices are in hard-to-reach locations. The radio frequency front-end (RFFE) engineering provides the module with superior performance across the entire industrial-grade operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.

"The Telit ME910C1-WW is already certified for use on AT&T's LTE-M IoT network, and now it's the first module certified for its new NB-IoT network," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "These firsts highlight our commitment to enabling IoT device designers, manufacturers and their customers to take advantage of AT&T's latest and greatest network technologies."

"Our NB-IoT and LTE-M networks deliver advanced services and capabilities for the IoT that include coverage extension, improved battery life and lower module and service costs," said Chris Penrose, President, IoT Solutions at AT&T. "With the recent launch of our NB-IoT network, we're moving rapidly to make these advantages a reality for our business customers. Telit's multi-mode module will play a critical role."

According to GSMA, 110+ LTE-M and NB-IoT commercial networks have been launched globally. The combination of NB-IoT and LTE-M capabilities into a single multi-mode module will give customers more access to these networks as they deploy IoT globally. Manufacturers will also be able to create modules with a single SKU that will enable enterprise customers to seamlessly manage products across global networks.

The ME910C1-WW supports global LTE bands as well as 2G fallback and is available for use with carriers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Australia and other geographies. This enables IoT device manufacturers to apply their ME910C1-WW-based designs quickly and cost-effectively to IoT solutions for sale in other countries worldwide. For more information on Telit's LTE-M NB-IoT modules, visit http://info.telit.com/nbiot.

The ME910C1-WW module is a member of Telit's best-selling xE910 family and can easily be applied as a drop-in replacement in existing devices based on the family's modules for 2G, 3G and all categories of LTE. With Telit's design-once-use-anywhere philosophy, developers can cut costs and development time by simply designing around the xE910 LGA common form factor, giving them the freedom to deploy technologies best suited for the application's environment.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

Copyright © 2019 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

