Telit Network Provides First-of-kind Cellular Connectivity IoT Access to 600+ 2G, 3G and 4G LTE Networks in 190 Countries

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced commercial operation of its new mobile core network, Telit NExT, enabling new and enhanced turnkey services that give enterprises, IoT service providers and other users access to over 600 2G, 3G and 4G networks in 190 countries. The new IoT conceived core network is the latest example of Telit's commitment to providing the entire ecosystem with services and solutions that enable seamless, flexible, reliable connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/telit-next-network/.

Telit NExT, Telit's new core network, is a comprehensive service that includes:

Coverage and reliability empowered by a fabric of over 600 2G, 3G and 4G networks — including LPWA — in 190 countries, enabling fast rollout of IoT services in a country, region or globally.





High-availability service, aligned with mission-critical IoT deployment requirements, from a fully geo-redundant, global IP network; based on on-premise sites with AWS cloud hybrid backup. This unique Telit offering ensures "always-on" network availability for businesses that depend upon connectivity for lifesaving, property-saving and asset-saving needs.





Network-based, optimized independent elements for controlling IoT devices. This simplifies device connectivity management by enabling control across any network type, such as 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, from a single pane of glass.





Enterprise-grade security features, including secured network elements, VPN, private APN support, access control for designated IPs, network-based security rules, near-real-time malicious traffic monitoring, IMEI-LOCK to restrict SIM card fraud usage.





A full suite of traditional SIM cards in all form factors, eSIM/ eUICC, iSIM and Telit simWISE provide a broad, deep selection of connectivity options that are unavailable from a single mobile operator.





Multi-IMSI support, combined with Telit's IoT connectivity management platform, enables optimization by quality of service, coverage and other requirements. This enables a central distribution hub for devices shipped to any part of the world. Automatic control and optimization of the radio access network eliminates IMSI activation costs.





Comprehensive, real-time management of each device's status and other key attributes, enabling rapid fault resolution without the need to rely on third parties such as mobile operators.





The Telit OPTIMUS AI engine analyzes data usage and automatically assigns each SIM to the most cost-effective data plan. This eliminates data overages and "bill shock" that might otherwise occur for device updates or other device issues.

"Reliable, secure, seamless, and cost-effective connectivity is the lifeblood of every commercial, industrial, and consumer IoT deployment," said Tomer Lavie, Head of Connectivity Business Unit, Telit. "The state-of-the-art architecture of the Telit NExT network enables new business models for packaging and pricing services for enterprises, IoT service providers and others for quickly rolling out IoT deployments from a few to millions of devices. And once those deployments are launched and scaled, we provide easy-to-use tools to manage and secure devices, so that our network delivers the business and operating results that meet customers' parameters including speed, QoS, support and others."

