Telit Partners with Siemens to Accelerate Industrial IoT Integration and Time to Market

Featuring intelligent edge computing, deviceWISE with its integration to MindSphere will enable Siemens and non-Siemens factory equipment and machines to connect quickly, securely and reliably to MindSphere. Together, Telit and Siemens solutions will help enable factories and other industrial facilities to maximize their productivity and efficiency by connecting assets rapidly to their IoT applications without custom coding. For more information on deviceWISE for Factory, visit: https://www.telit.com/m2m-iot-products/iot-platforms/telit-devicewise-for-factory-iiot-platform/.

Telit recently received Frost & Sullivan's 2017 European Customer Value Leadership Award for its broad portfolio of IIoT-driven offerings. The award singled out deviceWISE for its ability to help customers solve interoperability issues across the manufacturing enterprise, improving productivity and accelerating their time to value.

"Telit's operational technology focus in enabling seamless device integrations for instant onboarding of industrial assets complements and enhances the value the MindSphere ecosystem can deliver to its users," said Paul Kaeley, senior vice president, global partner ecosystem at Siemens PLM Software. "We are excited to have Telit join the MindSphere ecosystem as a Gold Partner and look forward to the joint solutions to enhance customer value in their digital transformation journey using MindSphere."

"Partnerships are key for providing businesses with best-of-breed IoT solutions that meet their unique needs and goals," said David DeLaRosa, Telit vice president of DeviceWISE Industry 4.0. "By joining Siemens' MindSphere Partner Program, and with MindSphere customers now able to use Telit's deviceWISE for rapid onboarding, our companies are giving manufacturers even more options for leveraging IoT to maximize their bottom line and competitive position."

Visit Telit and Siemens at Hannover Messe, April 23-27. Telit is in hall 6, stand F50, and Siemens is in hall 9, booth D35.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

