Telit Partners with Sternum to Offer Real-Time Embedded Cyber Visibility and Security for IoT Devices

TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, today announced its partnership with Sternum, the multilayered cybersecurity solution providing real-time embedded protection for IoT devices. Sternum's solution can be built into Telit's xE910 module family to give Telit's customers in-depth visibility and security for their entire device fleet. This comprehensive visibility provides real-time alerts of cyber breaches, prevented attacks, device malfunctioning and more, enabling rapid responses to security incidents.

To ensure safer and more secure connectivity, Sternum's Embedded Integrity Verification (EIV) solution will be integrated onto Telit's ME910 IoT modules. EIV will validate every operation within any IoT device where Telit's module is installed, operating like an on-device firewall. Sternum's solution ensures overall device integrity at all times, as well as the protection of sensitive data within the device. Telit will offer enhanced security services by enabling Sternum's Real-time IoT Event Monitoring System (RIEMS); this enables OEMs to identify attacks on individual devices in real time through their personal dashboards. Telit will offer these security enhanced modules to manufacturers of cellular-enabled products across industries, including medical, industry 4.0, smart cities and more.

"Telit's cellular modules are embedded in over 150 million OEM IoT devices," said Alon Segal, Senior Vice President of Software & Services, Telit. "We continue to invest in leading edge technology to secure and enable our customers. With Sternum's technology, we add real-time embedded protection for smart devices, allowing Telit to provide even more secure products and to continue to lead the IoT market by providing innovative security services to our clients."

"Partnering with Telit marks a significant shift in the IoT device market, indicating that on-device, real-time cybersecurity is now critical and scalable," said Natali Tshuva, CEO of Sternum. "Telit's ability to offer cybersecure modules for IoT cellular connectivity not only provides device manufacturers security but also gives unprecedented visibility into the cyber health of entire fleets. With the global proliferation of IoT devices and more sophisticated cyber breaches, a holistic solution that sits on the device is the future of IoT cybersecurity."

About Sternum

Sternum, the multilayered cybersecurity solution offering real-time, embedded protection for IoT devices, was founded in 2018 by a team of highly experienced research, development, and business leaders, many coming from the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) elite 8200 unit. With a profound understanding of embedded systems, deep insights into defenders' and attackers' mindsets, and a goal of creating a new standard of cybersecurity for IoT devices, Sternum set out to build uncompromising, innovative technology. Sternum's product suite consists of two key solutions: Embedded Integrity Verification (EIV) and RIEMS (Real-Time IoT Event Monitoring System); both answer the unique needs of IoT device manufacturers in medical, industry 4.0, smart cities, energy, and beyond. Sternum is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Telit

Leslie Hart

+1 919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Gaby Lechin

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

telit@globalresultspr.com

Sternum

Garrett Krivicich

Headline Media

Garrett@headline.media

+1 786 233 7684

SOURCE Telit

Related Links

https://www.telit.com

