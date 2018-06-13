Telit Provides LTE Cat M1 IoT Module for NTT DoCoMo Smart Cities Trial

The ME910C1-J1 features Telit's simWISE technology, the world's first and only solution that replaces the traditional SIM card and tray with module-embedded SIM technology. This architecture significantly reduces the cost of manufacturing, deploying and maintaining connected products—major benefits in the highly cost-sensitive IoT market.

NTT DoCoMo is using the ME910C1-J1 at the Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town, a joint public-private community development project in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture. One usage example is that services delivering packages to homes can now track the cargo by getting a notification that the package has been delivered. For more information, visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/binary/pdf/info/news_release/topics_180328_01.pdf.

"The Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town will show the world not only what the future of smart cities looks like, but also the fundamental role that low-power wide-area (LPWA) wireless technologies will play in enabling that future," said Derick Tsang, Telit APAC region president. "We're honored that NTT DoCoMo chose the Telit ME910C1-J1 to showcase how LPWA technologies such as LTE Cat M1 and NB-IoT can improve the way people work, live and play."

The ME910C1-J1 supports maximum downlink and uplink data rates of 250-375 kbps, depending on the mode (M1 or NB1). Its Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) feature significantly extend battery life, enabling IoT applications that can't bear the cost of frequent battery replacement. The ME910C1-J1 also provides enhanced coverage, with up to +15dB/+20dB in maximum coupling loss (MCL) compared to the other cellular tech­nologies, making it ideal for IoT applications deep inside buildings or in underground facilities.

The ME910C1-J1 also supports Telit's AppZone development environment, which simplifies product design with advanced, easy-to-use application development tools and APIs. By hosting the customer application in the module, AppZone enables developers to reduce power consumption, optimizing the solution's architecture and lowering bill of materials (BOM) costs.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

Copyright © 2018 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

