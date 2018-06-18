Telit Receives Certification for LTE Cat M1, Cat 1, VoLTE Cat 4, and Cat 11 Modules

The seven modules are part of Telit's portfolio of LTE Cat M1, Cat 1, Cat 4 and Cat 11 products, with the LE910-SV V2 and LE910B1-NA modules that also supports Verizon's Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology. The modules are now available for operation on Verizon's 4G LTE network. For more information on Telit modules visit: http://www.telit.com/cellular/.

"LTE is connecting massive numbers of IoT devices to networks around the world, but this is especially true in the US," said Yossi Moscovitz, president products and solutions, Telit. "We are proud to carry the largest combined portfolio of products and services with Verizon modules ranging from 2G to LTE Cat M1 through Cat 11 including miniature sized modules to standard form-factor data-cards."

The ME910C1-NV, LE910-SV V2 and LE910-NA V2 modules are members of Telit's best-selling xE910 family, and the LE866-SV1, of its popular xE866 family, is one of the smallest cellular modules in the market. Any of the modules can be applied as drop-in replacements in existing devices based on the families' modules for 2G, 3G and the various categories of LTE. With Telit's design-once-use-anywhere philosophy, developers can cut costs and development time by simply designing for the xE910 or xE866 LGA common form factors, giving them the freedom to deploy technologies best suited for the application's environment.

Integrators and providers looking for lower costs, more security and extended product lifecycles now have more options with Telit's Verizon-certified LTE and VoLTE modules. Telit's certified modules may be used by its customers in segments like telematics, home and business security, person and asset tracking, wellness monitoring for the elderly and convalescent, smart home and smart buildings.

The LM940 module boasts a power-efficient platform and is the ideal solution for commercial and enterprise applications in the network appliance and router industry, such as branch office connectivity, LTE failover, digital signage, kiosks, pop-up stores, vehicle routers, construction sites and more. This module includes Linux and Windows driver support.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

