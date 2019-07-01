Telit Receives Deutsche Telekom NB-IoT Certifications for Two More IoT Modules

LONDON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Deutsche Telekom AG has NB-IoT certified its ML865C1-EA and ME910C1-WW modules. Telit now has five modules certified for NB-IoT use on Deutsche Telekom's network, giving European integrators and OEM's new opportunities for future-proofing their IoT investments, maximizing battery life and connectivity deep inside buildings. For more information, visit http://info.telit.com/nbiot.

The ML865C1-EA and ME910C1-WW are ideal respectively for regional European and global IoT applications such as smart metering, security/surveillance, point of sale, health monitoring, fleet management, asset tracking and wearable trackers, fitness and wellness devices. Both modules are members of Telit's best-selling xE910 and xL865 families. As a result, a large number of existing applications can be upgraded simply with a drop-in replacement of 2G, 3G and the various categories of LTE modules from the same family. With Telit's design-once-use-anywhere philosophy, developers can cut costs and development time by simply designing for the xE910 LGA and xL865 VQFN common form factors, giving them the freedom to deploy technologies and feature sets best suited to their target markets.

In September 2018, Deutsche Telekom NB-IoT certified the Telit ME910C1-E1, ME910C1-E2 and NE910C1-E1. The ME910C1-E2, as well as the newly certified ML865C1-EA and ME910C1-WW, all support 2G fallback, which provides the best possible coverage in Europe and other geographies.

"Deutsche Telekom is committed to work with partners like Telit to connect enterprises to the opportunities of today and tomorrow. Through our certification processes, we ensure that we provide best-in-class connectivity for our customers. Telit and its high-quality products are a strong addition to our rapidly growing portfolio of IoT certified modules,'' said Uday Patil, Lead of IoT Devices, and Wayne Gilbert, Integration and Validation.

"With these additional certifications, Telit offers the market the widest selection of multi-mode modules approved for use on Deutsche Telekom's next-generation NB-IoT network," said Marco Argenton, Head of Product Management - Cellular, Telit. "This highlights Telit's longstanding partnership with Deutsche Telekom to give IoT integrators, providers and their customers the breakthrough foundational technologies they need to power innovation."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

