Telit Releases New Wi-Fi Bluetooth LTE Companion Module to Streamline Integration for IoT Applications

Telit's WE866C3 is a low power, high bandwidth 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 module with a small footprint that provides an easy and cost-effective way for manufacturers to add wireless connectivity to new and existing products. Advanced LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coexistence dramatically reduces complexity designing cellular back haul with the LE910Cx 4G LTE module family, making the WE866C3 ideal for a wide range of IoT applications including commercial building automation, OEM telematics, fleet management and video surveillance. For more information, visit: http://info.telit.com/low-power-wi-fi.

The module shortens time to market with off-the-shelf cloud connectivity through deviceWISE, over-the-air firmware updating, support for WPA/WPA2 personal and enterprise security and more. Developer tools, engineering support and comprehensive global certifications make it easy for integrators and OEMs to upgrade or launch new products.

"Telit modules are designed to address the needs of today's growing IoT marketplace," said Yossi Moscovitz, Telit President of Products and Solutions. "We're pleased to see how products, services and applications that Telit enables are digitally transforming the way people interact, work and live with devices of all kinds."

For more information please visit Telit during this week's Smart Cities Connect conference located at booth 327.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

Copyright © 2018 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Gaby Lechin

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949 608 0276

Telit@globalresultspr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-releases-new-wi-fi-bluetooth-lte-companion-module-to-streamline-integration-for-iot-applications-300619684.html

SOURCE Telit