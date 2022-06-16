Telit SE873K5 GNSS Receiver Brings Compact Form Factor and Advanced Power Modes

Smallest form factor in Telit portfolio for wide range of portable devices and battery powered solutions

Based on AG3335 series from Airoha, simultaneously tracks and navigates all four GNSS constellations — GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and Beidou — with customizable power-saving modes

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of the SE873K5, the latest addition to its SE873 family of modules and the natural migration path from SE873 and SE873Q5. Based on AG3335 series from Airoha, the SE873K5 is a new multi-constellation receiver in the ultra-high L1 frequency band, with a 7x7x2.25 mm QFN-like semiconductor package including embedded SPI flash, RTC and TCXO. Due to its compact size, the latest generation chipset and the advanced power modes, the SE873K5 brings the benefits of low cost, small form factor and good electrical and thermal performance, which is ideal for applications such as wearables, fleet tracking, drones and more.

To learn more, visit: https://www.telit.com/se873k5/.

The SE873K5 simultaneously tracks and navigates all four GNSS constellations — GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and Beidou — providing GNSS information over a UART, I2C or SPI interface serial port using the NMEA Protocol. In addition to its low-power processing core that delivers several customizable power-saving modes, the SE873K5 optimizes current draw at module wake-up by supporting both local- and server-based Assisted GNSS (A-GNSS) for improved TTFF, while Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) corrections from WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS or GAGAN increase positioning accuracy. Additionally, the internal flash memory allows firmware updates and customization, as well as ephemeris predictions storage.

Unique features of the SE873K5 include the following:

Frequency Bands: GPS L1, GLONASS L1, Galileo E1, BeiDou B1, QZSS L1

Standards: NMEA

SBAS (EGNOS, WAAS, GAGAN and MSAS) or QZSS L1S capability

RTC for efficient power management

Low-power modes

Jammer rejection

Local and server-based A-GPS/A-GNSS

RoHS compliant

RED/UKCA certification

"The Airoha AG3335 navigation chip series provides high performance positioning reporting and navigation system along with an advanced ultra-low-power technology that perfectly fits with the portfolio offerings of Telit," said Meng-Hann Shieh, Senior Vice President, Airoha.

"Telit carefully designed the SE873K5 multi-constellation receiver for present and future applications that require precise accuracy in a compact form factor," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "Reducing the time for acquiring a valid position is particularly critical for industrial and IoT sectors, which is why the ability to pick up signals from multiple constellations provides a competitive advantage. Our module is among the smallest GNSS integration on the market."

