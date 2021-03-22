Telit Successfully Completes Sub-6 GHz 5G IoT Testing with NTT DOCOMO

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its FN980 5G data card has successfully completed NTT DOCOMO interoperability testing in the sub-6 GHz spectrum. Telit previously completed NTT DOCOMO interoperability testing for the operator's 4G LTE network and has now for its new 5G network, providing customers in Japan with a selection of approved modules to use in their devices and applications. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

Based on the new 3GPP Rel. 15 standard, the Telit FN980 enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to take immediate advantage of Gigabit LTE and future-proof their products for 5G with NTT DOCOMO in Japan. These 4G and 5G speeds make the FN980 ideal for a wide variety of bandwidth intensive IoT applications, including high definition (HD) surveillance video, digital signage and industrial routers/gateways.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, the FN980 series supports sub-6GHz FDD/TDD and LTE Category 20 – 7x carrier aggregation. The FN980 has received extensive global approvals. These approvals provide OEMs, system integrators and end users with added independent verification that their FN980-based devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide.

"Telit continues to provide OEMs, system integrators and end users with the broadest, deepest portfolio of solutions for leveraging NTT DOCOMO's 4G and 5G networks," said Osamu Sato, country director, Telit. "Now, with the successful interoperability testing of the Telit FN980, we're ensuring that they can take full advantage of NTT DOCOMO's networks in the sub-6 GHz and coming mmWave bands."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit

Related Links

http://www.telit.com

