Telit Wins 2020 IoT Evolution 5G Leadership Award

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the FN980 5G data card series received a 2020 IoT Evolution 5G Leadership Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media . The new 2020 5G Leadership Awards honor those 5G technology providers and implementers that are enabling the growth and proliferation of 5G technology and infrastructure. With this new award, IoT Evolution is giving credit to the companies taking the lead in making 5G happen.

The TMC editorial staff carefully evaluated the candidates for the 5G Leadership Award for technological excellence, impact upon relevant vertical markets, and function in addressing user challenges. Telit met and exceeded the parameters in all three areas.

According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association , 73 operators in 41 countries have launched one or more 3GPP-compliant 5G services. There are significant benefits of 5G—revolutionary speeds, low latency, high resilience, network elasticity, scalability and other game-changing aspects—creating unprecedented opportunities for business innovation.

The Telit FN980 series enables new 5G bandwidth-intensive applications and markets for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and service providers working with industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access, professional mobile high-resolution video broadcasting equipment and beyond. The globally-certified Telit FN980 and FN980m data cards enable both sub-6 and mmWave technologies with LTE, WCDMA and GNSS support, with a number of major OEMs using the series across multiple geographies and diverse market segments, including Industry 4.0. The integration of the series in the manufacturing process has the potential to boost the transformation of the industry and make smart factories more efficient and productive. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

"As the 5th Generation standard grows toward ubiquity, it is going to become ever more important for companies to find the best partners to help them leverage this new connectivity technology," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director, IoT Evolution and 5G Evolution World. "The selection of Telit as one of the inaugural 5G Leadership Award winners shows that it and its products exemplify the kind of innovation that will drive this burgeoning tech forward."

"It's an honor to be recognized for our FN980 5G data card series in IoT Evolution's inaugural 5G Leadership Award," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "This award reflects our passion and dedication for serving our customers whose technologies are continuously evolving, and for setting them on a successful 5G path."

