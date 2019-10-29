Telit's deviceWISE Asset Gateway Software Accelerates Best-in-class Industrial Edge and IoT Solutions

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the Telit deviceWISE Asset Gateway software has been validated by Dell Technologies for use on Dell Edge Gateway 3000 series and the software is now available as an integrated Cloud-ready industrial IoT solution. These 4.0 appliances provide edge intelligence for industrial asset management, secure remote access, device management, enterprise integration, OT to IT data exchange and processing, and other mission-critical IoT applications across industrial markets around the world.

As a Preferred member of the Dell Technologies Edge and IoT Ecosystem, Telit is working with Dell Technologies in a go-to-market collaboration that expands both companies' industry reach and readiness for their respective products and services. The deviceWISE Asset Gateway software is a smart agent with an extensive industrial protocol library based on decades of development and experience in the industrial automation space. Combining the Dell Edge Gateways for IoT with Telit deviceWISE Asset Gateway software delivers a best-in-class Industry 4.0 appliance ready to accomplish a variety of remote site and remote machine condition-based monitoring use cases. This combined hardware and software solution enables customers to do edge computing which will allow for the analyzation of real-time data.

Dell Edge Gateways for IoT with deviceWISE allows companies to deploy flexible and scalable IoT solutions. deviceWISE loaded on the Dell Edge Gateways for IoT can connect to Telit's IoT Portal, an enterprise-grade Cloud service (powered by the deviceWISE IoT Platform) for IoT applications, such as remote machine monitoring and device management. This Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) features a low-cost pay-as-you-go service plan and lets you get started without any upfront investment, which lowers the barrier to entry for complex solutions. deviceWISE eliminates any custom development with intuitive click-to-configure tools that significantly reduce deployment time, risk, cost and complexity for companies large and small.

"Telit is pleased to be working with Dell Technologies to address the growing demand for easy to deploy Industrial IoT Solutions," said Fred Yentz, President Strategic Partnerships, Telit. "This offering brings best-in-class hardware solutions together with Telit's globally recognized industrial Edge agent technology. The resulting solution pairs two proven technologies to solve real world customer challenges."

"From low quantity, proof of concept projects to large scale OEM deployments, our work with Telit allows customers to architect, scale and roll out IoT solutions across a wide variety of legacy IO, protocols, infrastructure and applications," said John Dauskurdas, Global Vice President, Sales, Dell Technologies. "Our work together will allow customers to quickly and easily develop and launch projects based on a highly secure solution. Whether your project starts on the engineers' workbench or begins as an IT directive, this joint solution will appeal to all organizations that need to overcome the edge to core to cloud challenges of the world we live in today."

The deviceWISE Asset Gateway software and cloud-based IoT platform from Telit turns industrial network infrastructure into an intelligent Industry 4.0 onramp to the Industrial Internet of Things. deviceWISE provides a logic engine with an extensive library of machine and industrial protocols and drivers that provide best-in-class edge intelligence. The large library of Industry 4.0 device drivers and protocols interface to PLCs and automation devices from top manufacturers and virtually all other automation equipment commonly found in complex machines in buildings, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, alternative energy, mining, or oil & gas. The deviceWISE drag-n-drop edge-logic engine communicates with external devices or sensors via LAN, USB or serial interface and can monitor digital and analog I/Os. This configuration tool can run triggers, do conditional monitoring, make decisions and take actions.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

