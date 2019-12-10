Telit's Innovative Module-Integrated Software and Services Wins Multiple Industry Awards in 2019

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the company's innovative module-integrated software and services, Telit OneEdge, has garnered multiple prestigious industry awards since being announced in February 2019. Lauding its design for dramatically simplifying deployment, device management, connectivity and data management, the honors reflect Telit's dedication to helping organizations take advantage of the IoT and the new 5G super-connected world.

"We are honored to be the recipient of so many prestigious industry awards and recognitions. It truly shows that IoT is in our DNA. With OneEdge, we have leveraged Telit's vast experience and pioneering work to deliver intelligence at the edge for a more connected and secure IoT," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer at Telit. "In the world of IoT, everything starts at the edge, with the devices and the data they generate, that's The First Mile of IoT™, Telit is committed to helping our customers sprint through the First Mile and providing support for the rest of their IoT deployment journey."

"The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in IoT solutions, products, applications and technology," said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. "Telit's OneEdge modules offer flexibility, simplicity and innovative design to enable seamless IoT connectivity and deployment that is 5G ready, all with a single point of management."

Below is the list of awards recognizing OneEdge's capabilities based on specific criteria including corporate, technological and industry significance, as well as innovative hardware and software solutions or services.

With OneEdge, Telit simplifies all aspects of IoT implementation by saving time and cost, reducing risk and speeding time to revenue by easing deployment. OneEdge-based manufactured products have a ready-to-go connection to the Telit cloud IoT platform to manage devices, connectivity and application data to deliver the ultimate value in IoT. Telit's OneEdge solves the long-standing challenges related to integration, scalability, management and costs that system architects and their enterprise customers face as they implement IoT to transform their businesses. For more information, visit: https://www.telit.com/oneedge/.

