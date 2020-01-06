Telit's LM960A18 Gigabit LTE Data Card Certified Globally

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the LM960A18 PCI Express Mini Card (mPCIe) is certified by the major global mobile network operators, including the largest operators in North America. Launched in February 2018, Telit's state-of-the-art 4.5G data card remains the only 1Gbps-class LTE mPCIe module in the industry and is now available to be deployed worldwide. Supporting a wide range of frequency bands, the LM960A18 delivers 5G-like high-speed data rates via Advanced LTE and offers a cellular connection for products in network appliance environments. The LM960A18 Gigabit LTE data card offers a seamless 5G evolution path to Telit's FN980m 5G Sub-6 and mmWave data card. For more information about Telit's mobile broadband modules and data cards, visit https://www.telit.com/m2m-iot-products/cellular-modules/data-cards/.

The industry's first in the mPCIe form factor to support category 18, Telit's rugged LM960A18 delivers significant flexibility and a competitive edge for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to quickly deploy next generation products delivering carrier broadband-like user experience. The LM960A18 is also the world's first mobile broadband card to support the Citizens Broadband Radio System (CBRS) – band 48. This makes it ideal for OEMs that want to serve the emerging private LTE market with routers, gateways and other devices connecting to LTE access points, small cells and other CBRS infrastructure. As the first top-tier IoT and mobile broadband module vendor to join the CBRS Alliance, Telit is committed to help drive innovation and adoption of private LTE networks and 5G, giving enterprises new options for site, campus and office wireless networking.

LM960A18 Key Benefits:

Standard Mini PCIe Data-card form factor

LTE Cat 18: Exceptionally high-speed with data rates of up to 1.2G bps download and 150 Mbps upload

Full GNSS support

Support of UL with 2xCA and up to 5xCA DL with 4x4 MIMO

Very wide LTE frequency bands support

Up to 4 independent firmware images selectable at boot to support different network operator requirements

3G fallback technology

Support for FirstNet, CBRS, Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) and other new bands, all in a Single SKU.

"Telit's award-winning LM960A18 is well-suited for products that demand high throughput to provide the most advanced connectivity," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer at Telit. "Ensuring a rich and seamless user experience, it allows customers to integrate a single module and deploy the end product nearly anywhere in the world. With a long list of firsts, the LM960A18 underscores our commitment to enabling IoT device designers, manufacturers and their customers to take advantage of the latest and greatest network technologies and beyond."

To learn more about the award-wining LM960A18 and the FN980m, visit Telit during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, located in Tech East, Westgate stand 2701.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Gaby Lechin

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

telit@globalresultspr.com

SOURCE Telit

Related Links

http://www.telit.com

