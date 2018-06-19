Telit's New LN941A6-E1 NGFF Data Card Enables High Speed Applications for European Market

"Today's announcement is yet another testimonial to our commitment to continue staying at the forefront of the market to ensure that enterprises can bring commercial grade applications to market," said Yossi Moscovitz, Telit president of products and solutions. "With the new LN941A6-E1 data card enterprise networking solution providers can expand their devices' cellular capabilities and companies can more broadly adopt cellular broadband services for laptops, tablets and notebooks."

Telit has been in the European LTE Cat 6 broadband market for years with the LE922A6 LGA embedded module. The market continues to grow for Cat 6 speeds in applications based on the M.2 NGFF standard form factor. The new Cat 6 data card delivers value to the mobile computing industry where M.2 is the form factor of choice and for the gateway and router industry, fading in the 300Mbps speed a sweet spot for both commercial as well as enterprising network appliance applications.

Additionally, the new LN940A6-E1 is a 7-band card that includes dual band fallback to 3G and 2x carrier aggregation for optimal performance under possible European continental coverage scenarios. The new product adds to the growing M.2 Telit portfolio to continue providing more choices of form factors for OEMs, integrators and solution providers.

Telit is exhibiting at IFSEC International June 19-21, to learn more visit Telit in stand C210.

