Telit's New OneEdge Evaluation Kit Enables Rapid IoT Development and Time to Market

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced Bravo, a turnkey evaluation kit for rapidly developing and deploying a wide variety of IoT solutions, including drones, wearables, smart home devices and more. Featuring Telit's ME910C1-WW LTE module, based on the Qualcomm MDM9206 LTE IoT Modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and three Bosch Sensortec environmental and motion sensors, Bravo provides application developers, device manufacturers and solution designers with everything they need for the First Mile of IoT™.

For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/bravo.

Bravo includes the ME910C1-WW, the 3GPP Release 13 Category M1/NB1 evolution of the Telit LE910 Series of LTE modules. Key features include:

Global deployability, with support for 13 4G bands and four 2G bands for GSM/GPRS fallback.

Maximum downlink and uplink data rates of 300 kbps.

Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) to maximize battery life.

A maximum coupling loss (MCL) of +15dB/+20dB to ensure reliable connections, including deep inside buildings.

Certification by global mobile operators for immediate use on their LTE-M and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) networks.

The 28.2x28.2x2.2 mm ME910C1-WW module based on the Qualcomm MDM9206 LTE IoT modem makes Bravo ideal for developing applications for wearables, industrial sensors and other IoT devices. Bravo also can be connected to popular open hardware platforms such as Arduino and Raspberry Pi.

Bravo is just the first of a series of new evaluation kits aimed to make IoT development fast and easy to deploy. An Arduino board, including the Telit miniature ME310G1 module using Qualcomm Technologies' next generation Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT Modem, supporting Arduino IDE and Bosch smart sensor is upcoming.

Bravo supports Telit OneEdge, an innovative software suite whose integrated, secure, easy-to-use tools dramatically simplify design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions. OneEdge enables zero touch on-boarding, security built in at the point of manufacture, SIM-less cellular subscription management, simplified enterprise integration and more.

Three Bosch Sensortec sensors are included in Bravo to support a wide variety of applications:

The BHI160B motion sensor includes a 3-axis gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer and a programmable microcontroller to support devices such as fitness/well-being wearables and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) controllers.

The BMM150 3-axis magnetometer measures the earth's magnetic field and provides accurate heading information. It is ideal for applications such as drones, personal navigation devices and game controllers.

The BME680 gas sensor measures humidity, barometric pressure, ambient temperature and gases for applications such as smart home monitors and wearable air quality trackers.

"The new Bravo evaluation kit is a great tool to accelerate the development of a large variety of IoT solutions based on motion and environmental sensors from Bosch Sensortec," said Dr. Peter Weigand, Vice President of Marketing at Bosch Sensortec. "With IoT being a versatile market, it is important to provide a turnkey solution that users can flexibly deploy to fit their individual applications such as wearables, smart homes, AR/VR and drones. As one of the leading sensing solution providers, Bosch Sensortec looks forward to the innovative product designs that are inspired by the low-power motion and environmental sensors BHI160B, BMM150, and BME680 and is happy to assist with the Bosch Sensortec Community."

"Telit's new Bravo evaluation kit utilizes Qualcomm Technologies' expertise in small form factor, power-efficient, long-life chipset technologies to provide a turnkey solution for product development, and we are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with Telit to jointly enable the Internet of Things," said Jeffery Torrance, Vice President, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"The First Mile of IoT begins at the edge, with the devices and the data they generate," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "With Telit's new Bravo evaluation board, solution designers now have a turnkey, feature-rich for rapidly developing innovative new products for drones, smart homes, wearables and other high-growth applications."

