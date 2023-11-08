Telix and Wiik Pharma Sign Distribution Agreement for Illuccix® in the Nordic Region

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces it has signed an exclusive agreement with Denmark-based WIIK Pharma ApS (Wiik Pharma) for the distribution of Telix's investigational prostate cancer imaging agent, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx, Kit for the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11 injection) in the Nordic region.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wiik Pharma, a specialist supplier and distributor of nuclear medicine products and services will be the exclusive commercial distributor of Illuccix in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden for a period of three (3) years from the national approval date in each country.

Yacoub Amin, CEO of Wiik Pharma said, "This commercial partnership with Telix marks a major step towards achieving Wiik Pharma's vision to improve the diagnosis and treatment management of patients with difficult-to-detect and treatment-requiring diseases. We have high expectations for the collaboration with Telix, not just for Illuccix but also for other upcoming diagnostics and therapeutics in their investigational pipeline."

Raphaël Ortiz, Telix CEO for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region added, "We are pleased to team up with Wiik Pharma, and look forward to bringing gallium-based PSMA-PET[1] imaging to men in need in the Nordics, an important region for Telix. Telix has established a network of leading distribution partners in Europe with a strong footprint to optimise our service to customer sites and ensure we can bring Illuccix to patients across the region, subject to regulatory approval."

About Prostate Cancer in the Nordic region

In 2020, prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the Nordic region, with approximately 27,000 new cases, exhibiting a significantly higher incidence than either lung cancer (16,000 new cases) or bowel cancer (21,500 new cases). Prostate cancer was also a leading cause of cancer death in men, with almost 6,000 men dying from the disease in the Nordic region in 2020. A total of 113,000 men in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden were estimated to be living with prostate cancer in 2020.[2]

About Wiik Pharma ApS

Wiik Pharma ApS was established in 2015 and is a Danish pharma company specialising in nuclear medicine based in Hinnerup, Denmark. The company supports nuclear medicine departments and positron emission tomography (PET) centers on their way from ligand to diagnostic and therapeutic agents. The company is an authorized radiopharmaceutical provider whose goal is to promote imaging and radionuclide treatment in all the Nordic countries by finding and offering the best practice, no matter where it may be found. For more information visit: www.wiikpharma.dk

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[3] by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),[4] and by Health Canada.[5] Telix is also progressing Marketing Authorisation Applications for 68Ga-PSMA-11 in the United Kingdom, the European Union[6] and Brazil.

