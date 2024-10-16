Telix Featured in 13 Abstracts at the Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces thirteen abstract presentations featuring the Company's ongoing theranostic development, medical technologies (MedTech), and research and innovation (R&I) programs at the 37th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) to be held in Hamburg from 19 – 23 October 2024.

Telix's extensive theranostic pipeline will be showcased in presentations covering: TLX250-CDx (Zircaix®[1], 89Zr-girentuximab) kidney cancer imaging, including first real-world clinical experience; TLX101 (131I-iodofalan or 131I-IPA) glioblastoma therapy; TLX66 (90Y-besilesomab) bone marrow conditioning therapy; TLX252 (225Ac-girentuximab) carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX)-targeted alpha therapy; and SENSEI®, Lightpoint's robotic-assisted gamma probe.

Dr. David N. Cade, Telix Group Chief Medical Officer, said, "We are pleased to be able to so comprehensively showcase our pipeline at EANM – the largest gathering of nuclear medicine professionals worldwide – with a sponsored symposium, and abstracts accepted across Telix's late-stage theranostic programs in kidney and brain cancers, and in bone marrow conditioning. As in previous years, it is an honour for us to support the EANM Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Young Investigator Award. This is an exciting opportunity for a junior physician or scientist to further develop their career in radiopharmaceuticals, in memory of an extraordinary man and an inspiring educator."

We look forward to seeing delegates at Telix's booth in Hall H, Stand H29 to discuss Telix's industry leading theranostic pipeline in urologic oncology (prostate, kidney and bladder cancers), neuro-oncology (glioma), musculoskeletal oncology (sarcoma) and hematology, our associated medical devices, and opportunities for collaboration.

EANM presentation details are as follows:

Sponsored Symposium: Does size matter in targeted radionuclide therapies?

Chairperson: Professor Viktor Grünwald, University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany.

Why size matters: The relative benefits of antibodies vs. small molecules in oncology Prof. Arturo Chiti, IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, Milan, Italy

When small may be smart: The role of small molecules in neuro-oncology Prof. Nathalie Albert, Ludwig-Maximilian's-University of Munich , Munich, Germany

Where big may be best: The power of antibodies in onco-hematology Prof. Stefano Fanti , University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy

How size will shape the future: The choice between antibodies and small molecules in uro-oncology Prof. Karolien Goffin, University Hospital Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Date & Time: Sunday, 20 October, 2024 , 13:15 – 14:45 CEST

Sunday, , 13:15 – Location: Hall G1, Congress Center Hamburg

Abstract presentations

Title: Unravelling radiobiological and immunological mechanisms driving effective CAIX-TRT and ICI combination therapy

Presenter: S. Kleinendorst, RadboudUMC, Netherlands

Date and Time: 20-Oct-24, 08:00 – 09:30

Session: Cutting Edge Science Track - TROP Session: Dosimetry Committee: Preclinic and Radiobiology

Format: Oral

Location: Hall Y4-Y9

Presentation ID: OP-022

Title: Accuracy of personalised single time point dosimetry for bone marrow and liver dosimetry in TLX66 (90Y-Anti CD66) radioimmunotherapy

Presenter: A. Nautiyal, University Hospital Southampton, United Kingdom

Date and Time: 20-Oct-24, 15:00 – 16:30

Session: Cutting Edge Science Track - TROP Session: Dosimetry Committee: Dosimetry: A Question of Time

Format: Oral

Location: Hall Y4-Y9

Presentation ID: OP-158

Title: Tumour margin thickness inference for 99mTc radio-guided surgery using internal conversion electrons

Presenter: J. Moo, Telix

Date and Time: 21-Oct-24, 08:00 – 09:30

Session: Cutting Edge Science Track - TROP Session: Physics Committee: Data Corrections / Image Enhancement

Format: Oral

Location: Hall Y4-Y9

Presentation ID: OP-289

Title: Radiation protection considerations with TLX250-CDx (89Zr-girentuximab) PET/CT experience in France

Presenter: C. Morgat, Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital of Bordeaux, France

Date and Time: 21-Oct-24, 15:00 – 16:30

Session: TROP Session: Radiation Protection Committee: Radiation Protection in Diagnostic Imaging Procedures

Format: Oral

Location: Hall Y1-Y3

Presentation ID: OP-452

Title: Correlation of tracer uptake in sentinel lymph nodes as measured on SPECT/CT and during intraoperative gamma tracing with the SENSEI drop in gamma probe: the UZ Leuven experience

Presenter: M. Manley, Nuclear Medicine, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium

Date and Time: 22-Oct-24, 08:00 – 09:30

Session: Cutting Edge Science Track – TROP Session: Physics Committee: SPECT/CT Quantification

Format: Oral

Location: Hall Y4-Y9

Presentation ID: OP-543

Title: Development of 161Tb-DOTA-HYNIC-panPSMA for targeted radionuclide therapy of prostate Cancer

Presenter: C. Morgat, Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital of Bordeaux, France

Date and Time: 22-Oct-24, 08:00 – 09:30

Session: M2M Track - TROP Session: Radiopharmaceutical Sciences + Translational Molecular Imaging & Therapy Committee: From Radionuclide to Clinical Translation

Format: Oral

Location: Hall X1-X4

Presentation ID: OP-532

Title: Feasibility and tolerability of TLX101 (¹³¹I-IPA) monotherapy in progressive and recurrent high grade gliomas; an ongoing single institution case series

Presenter: N. Tolboom, University Medical Centre Utrecht, Netherlands

Date and Time: 22-Oct-24, 16:45 – 18:15

Session: TROP Session: Neuroimaging Committee: Neuro-Oncology

Format: Oral

Location: Hall Y10-Y12

Presentation ID: OP-758

Title: The emerging role of TLX250-CDx (89Zr-girentuximab) PET/CT in accurate characterisation and staging of ccRCC: early experience with three patients

Presenter: F. Gelardi, Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Italy

Date and Time: 23-Oct-24, 08:00 – 09:30

Session: TROP Session: Case Report Session 2: You Won't Believe the Things I've Seen!

Format: Oral

Location: Hall Y1-Y3

Presentation ID: OP-824

Title: Development of girentuximab as a theranostic tool in non-renal indications

Presenter: A. Ivashkevich, Telix

Date and Time: 23-Oct-24, 08:00 – 09:30

Session: e-Poster Presentations Session 13: Translational Molecular Imaging & Therapy Committee: Molecular Imaging & Therapy

Format: Oral ePoster

Location: Hall F

Presentation ID: EPS-270

Title: Preclinical evaluation of DNA damage response inhibitors and TLX252 (225Ac-DOTA-girentuximab) combination therapy

Presenter: Z. Cao, Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, Australia

Date and Time: 23-Oct-24, 08:00 – 09:30

Session: e-Poster Presentations Session 13: Translational Molecular Imaging & Therapy Committee: Molecular Imaging & Therapy

Format: Oral ePoster

Location: Hall F

Presentation ID: EPS-269

Title: Development of Kit-Composition for the Preparation of 99mTc-PSMA-GCK01 / RHN001-Dx

Presenter: J. Cardinale, University Hospital Duesseldorf, Germany

Session: D: Technical Studies -> D5 Radiopharmacy/Radiochemistry -> D57 Radiopharmaceutical Preparation and Quality Control

Format: e-Poster

Location: e-Poster Area

Presentation ID: EP-1037

Title: Development of 18F-labelled lactate for oxidative cancer imaging

Presenter: M. da Silva Morais, Pole of Pharmacology, Institut de Recherche Expérimentale et Clinique (IREC), Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain), Belgium

Session: D: Technical Studies -> D5 Radiopharmacy/Radiochemistry -> D55 Radiopharmacokinetics and Drug Development

Format: e-Poster

Location: e-Poster Area

Presentation ID: EP-1010

Title: Radiolabelling DOTA-HYNIC-panPSMA with actinium-225 for in vivo studies

Presenter: K. Attia, Telix

Session: D: Technical Studies -> D5 Radiopharmacy/Radiochemistry -> D53 New Radiopharmaceuticals - Therapy

Format: e-Poster

Location: e-Poster Area

Presentation ID: EP-0985

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Telix's lead imaging product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11 and marketed under the brand name Illuccix®), has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)[2], by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) [3], and by Health Canada [4] . No other Telix product has received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on X and LinkedIn.

Telix Investor Relations

Ms. Kyahn Williamson

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Legal Notices

You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Telix's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect Telix's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical trials, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Telix's product candidates, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; Telix's sales, marketing and distribution and manufacturing capabilities and strategies; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; Telix's ability to obtain an adequate supply of raw materials at reasonable costs for its products and product candidates; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

©2024 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. The Telix Pharmaceuticals®, Illuccix®, SENSEI® and Zircaix® names and logos are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates – all rights reserved.

[1] Brand name subject to final regulatory approval. [2] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [3] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [4] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920208/Telix_Main_Logo_Logo.jpg