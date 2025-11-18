Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) Faces Securities Class Action Amid SEC Subpoena, Complete Response Letter -- Hagens Berman

TLX Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: TLX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on medical imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, is now the target of a securities class action lawsuit, capping a tumultuous several months that saw the company's stock crater following revelations of a regulatory subpoena and an FDA rejection letter.

Class Period: Feb. 21, 2025 – Aug. 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 9, 2026

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) Securities Class Action:

The case, styled Thomas v. Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., et al., No. 1:25-cv-02299 (D. Ind.), seeks to represent investors in Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) who purchased or otherwise acquired Telix securities between February 21, 2025 and August 28, 2025.

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Telix's statements concerning certain of its prostate cancer therapeutic candidates (TLX591 and TLX592) and also on company statements concerning ZircaixÒ, its candidate which would be used to help detect a specific type of kidney cancer.

During the Class Period, Telix assured investors that "[w]e're making great progress across our therapeutic pipeline, notably in the late-stage assets being brain, kidney and, of course our prostate cancer program which is now in Phase 3." The company has also touted its "truly global manufacturing capability" as a "very important source of our competitive advantage[.]"

The lawsuit alleges that Telix made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors. The complaint alleges that Telix materially overstated the progress being made with regard to its prostate cancer therapeutic candidates and materially overstated the quality of its supply chain and manufacturing partners.

According to the complaint's allegations, investors were surprised on July 22, 2025, when Telix revealed that it is the subject of an SEC investigation into the company's disclosures "regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic candidates" -- TLX591 and TLX592. The specific details of the investigation are evolving, but the news was serious enough to drive the price of Telix's ADSs sharply lower.

Then, another concerning development occurred on August 28, 2025. That day, Telix said it received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA for the company's ZircaixÒ BLA. The company said the CRL identified deficiencies in chemistry, manufacturing, and controls and requested additional data to establish comparability of the drug product used in the phase 3 clinical trial and the manufacturing process intended for commercial use. Telix also revealed that the FDA documented notices of deficiency issued to its third-party manufacturing and supply chain partners that must be remediated prior to resubmitting the BLA. Telix's ADSs traded sharply lower again on this news.

"We're investigating claims that Telix may have misled investors about the development and commercial prospects of TLX591, TLX591 and ZircaixÒ, and whether other of the company's therapies may be at issue," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

