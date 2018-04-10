Telkom Indonesia Files Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM) (NYSE: TLK) confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Telkom Indonesia's 20-F report is available on its website at www.telkom.co.id as well as through the SEC website at www.sec.gov.