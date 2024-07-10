Tell Manufacturing Offers Increased Accessibility for Commercial Buildings with Introduction of LE2000 Electronic Lock

– Latest Innovation Includes Customizable Access Codes –

LITITZ, Pa., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tell Manufacturing, a recognized leader in commercial-grade security hardware and hollow metal doors, is offering commercial building owners greater accessibility and enhanced reliability with the introduction of the LE2000 electronic lock. Designed for use in offices, retail spaces, modular buildings, temporary construction access points, storage closets, and more, the LE2000 is fully battery powered with a battery life of up to three years. Coupled with a tactile rubber keypad, the standalone lock eliminates errors with wireless connections, touch screen interfaces, and other technology features.

At Tell Manufacturing, we’ve been creating trusted, convenient ways to access and secure commercial buildings and homes for nearly four decades. Achieve greater accessibility and enhanced reliability with the LE2000 electronic lock.

"Many businesses are shifting towards electronic access devices because they make it easier to provide different levels of secure access without the need for rekeying," said Robert Huang, senior marketing manager, Tell Manufacturing. "With the LE2000, we've redefined the design while maintaining the integrity of a commercial lock by making it virtually maintenance free, user-friendly, and cost-effective."

The LE2000 provides reliability and security with a metal exterior body and tamper-proof design. Packed with a variety of programmable functions and up to 30 customizable access codes, the LE2000's versatility can accommodate a variety of commercial needs.

This versatile electronic lock is Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA) commercial grade 2 certified, signifying its compliance with operational, strength, security, and performance requirements. It is available in a Matte Black and Satin Chrome.

The LE2000 by Tell Manufacturing is now available at hardware retailers and contract hardware distributors.

For more information, visit https://www.tellmfg.com/products/le2000

About Tell Manufacturing:

Tell Manufacturing, an ASSA ABLOY company, has been creating trusted, convenient ways to access and secure commercial buildings and homes for nearly four decades. Established in 1986 and headquartered in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Tell manufactures a complete line of commercial-grade security hardware and hollow metal doors for the contract hardware, metal building, modular building, and retail channels.

