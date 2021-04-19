Tell Your Earth Day Story: Green PR Agency to Hold Public Art Event Showcasing Community Commitments to the Environment

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable PR , a green-focused public relations agency, is partnering with local Glens Falls business and community groups to host an event April 22 to celebrate Earth Day and spark conversations about what a bright — and green — future will look like.

The kid-friendly "Tell Your Earth Day Story" community art event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. outside Crandall Public Library in City Park, and will feature a public chalkboard art installation where participants of all ages can write and draw their messages of hope for Earth Day and what "sustainability" means to them. All activities will be outdoors and will include green giveaways and vegan-friendly treats from local sponsors. Host Sustainable PR will be giving out plant seedlings to attendees, and local event sponsors will be providing complimentary snacks including vegan-friendly peanut butter protein balls from Juicin' Jar , a Glens Falls health-focused eatery, and spring water from JUST Water , a trailblazer in sustainably sourced packaging.

Additional community partners and contributors include the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce , the Warren County Economic Development Corporation , Glens Falls Collaborative and World Awareness Children's Museum .

"The success of green initiatives is central to our mission, and on Earth Day, we want to showcase Glens Falls' commitment to the environment," said Tony DeFazio, principal and founder of Sustainable PR. "This includes not only green businesses but all of the incredible groups in Glens Falls fighting to keep our air, water, and land clean. Sustainability is both a personal choice and a collective need. We want to recognize how far we've come while continuing to lead greener lives and supporting a healthy, thriving local economy."

All COVID-19 health and safety practices will be in effect throughout the event, and safe social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced for all participants. Sanitizing supplies will be provided.

For more information and event updates, follow Sustainable PR on Facebook and Instagram and visit www.sustainblepr.com.

About Sustainable PR

Sustainable PR is an Upstate New York-based public relations agency which brings earned media expertise to green companies. Founded in 2020, the company wins top media placements, develops key brand messaging, and builds award-winning campaigns which help companies realize their sustainability commitments and take advantage of a growing sustainability market — all while contributing to a greener planet. For more information about the company's mission and services, visit their website sustainablepr.com or call (518) 223-9962.

About Glens Falls Collaborative

The Glens Falls Collaborative was created in 2012 by a group of dedicated merchants who wanted to cross-promote and increase business flowing to Downtown Glens Falls. The Collaborative has expanded to put on major Downtown events, create an incredible map with a large distribution, beautiful joint advertising and now includes restaurants, arts and nonprofit organizations, health related businesses, media arts firms, many different service providers and other area businesses. For more information, visit their website at https://glensfallscollaborative.com/ or call (518) 615-4687.

About World Awareness Children's Museum

The World Awareness Children's Museum has been a NYS Designated Charter Museum since 1995 with a mission to inspire curiosity and foster understanding and appreciation of worldwide cultural diversity. Their collection includes pieces from 140 countries including 8,000+ artifacts (fashion, musical instruments, dolls, toys, and other objects) as well as 7,000+ pieces of international children's art. World Awareness Children's Museum is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.

