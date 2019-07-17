Tellables Showcases Conversational Audio Stories at VOICE Summit 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellables, a publisher of voice apps for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, is set to showcase its conversational audio stories at VOICE Summit 2019. The company, scheduled to appear at the conference in Newark, NJ from July 22-25, 2019, aims to connect with authors and other creatives interested in the world of voice-enabled storytelling.

"Voice assistants open the door to a completely new type of storytelling," explained Amy Stapleton, CEO and founder of Tellables. Stapleton stated that devices enabled with voice technology--such as Amazon's Echo smart speaker--can understand what people say, allowing authors to create story experiences that engage listeners in a two-way conversation.

Tellables offers several voice apps, but the company will be showcasing its conversational story experience "My Box of Chocolates," available on Amazon Alexa. Listeners engage with the stories by saying "Alexa, open my box of chocolates." Tellables invites authors to submit original short fiction for inclusion in the experience and publishes new boxes of stories on a regular basis.

"Audiobooks are popular, but they only offer one-way communication," Stapleton noted. "We believe people who love stories will enjoy interacting with the storyteller. That's what makes these voice-first devices so exciting for authors."

Stapleton says that, as opposed to traditional audiobooks, conversational stories leveraging voice technologies can:

Transform the listener into a participant in the story experience

Involve the listener in a dialogue to get them thinking about the story

Give listeners the sense they are truly connecting with the storyteller

"We're strongly committed to inviting writers to be part of this new technology," Stapleton said. "Storytelling is a perfect fit for voice assistant platforms, but we need to tap into the creative energy of as many people as possible to discover the types of interactive story experiences that resonate the most."

Stapleton will be speaking at the conference on the topic Using Voice Assistants to Give Underserved Authors a Voice. The presentation is scheduled for the Kupfrian Jim Wise Theater on the campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 1:30pm - 1:42pm. Tellables is exhibiting at the Startup Alley, Table 1, in the Wellness & Event Center at NJIT during the conference.

About Tellables

Tellables, Inc. is an independent publisher of original voice apps for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Tellables invites independent authors to contribute original content to its published voice-driven conversational story apps and provides tools to help authors manage their content.

SOURCE Tellables