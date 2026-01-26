Tellabs to Exhibit at Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium 2026 and Release Major Body of Work

Exhibition will spotlight Tellabs Optical LAN capabilities and preview a major announcement for government and defense networks

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellabs announced today that it will exhibit at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium 2026, taking place February 2 to February 5, 2026, at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tellabs will be located at Booth 140 in the exhibit hall.

Hosted by the Rocky Mountain Chapter of AFCEA, the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium is a leading forum for cybersecurity, defense, and government technology leaders. The 2026 theme, "Dominance Through Disruption: Emerging Tech and the Cyber Enterprise," reflects the growing need for secure, resilient, and adaptive networks to support national defense missions.

RMCS26 brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to examine emerging cyber technologies, strengthen community cyber readiness, and address the evolving demands of homeland defense and multi domain operations. The symposium is widely recognized for its mission focused dialogue and practical exploration of real-world challenges facing the cyber enterprise.

Tellabs' participation at RMCS26 underscores its continued commitment to delivering secure and reliable optical networking solutions for government and defense environments. Throughout the event, Tellabs will engage attendees in conversations and demonstrations focused on network modernization, cyber resilience, and operational efficiency across mission critical infrastructures. The company will also launch a major body of work at the show, reflecting its ongoing investment in innovation for defense and government networks.

"RMCS plays an important role in bringing together the cyber and defense community around shared challenges and solutions," said Heidi Feltz, Director of Marketing, Tellabs. "We look forward to connecting with leaders who are focused on mission readiness today and long-term resilience for the future."

Beyond the conference program, RMCS demonstrates a lasting commitment to the cyber community by contributing more than $500,000 annually toward scholarships, grants, and STEM education programs that support the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

Tellabs at Booth 140

At Booth 140, Tellabs will host live discussions on how Tellabs Optical Networking delivers secure and resilient connectivity for government and defense networks. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with Tellabs experts to explore tailored solutions, discuss the cybersecurity advantages of Passive Optical Networking aligned with Zero Trust principles, and experience Tellabs Optical LAN in action. Tellabs Optical LAN is trusted across Department of Defense installations and is designed to align with the DoD Digital Modernization Strategy and relevant security certifications.

Tellabs invites RMCS26 attendees and media to visit Booth 140 to learn how its optical networking solutions support base modernization and mission critical operations across defense and government environments.

