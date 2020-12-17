Tellennium announces Partnership with MicroCorp

Tellennium, a leading telecommunications expense management company, announces a new partnership with MicroCorp. Tweet this

Tellennium provides SaaS solutions for managing, automating, and processing complex technology, telecom, and utilities invoicing for mid to large sized companies. Tellennium's software platform, TIMS™, provides accurate detailed reporting of IT network asset inventories, and real time billing information associated with those services and assets. This gives critical visibility to MicroCorp's customers for IT network management.

"MicroCorp always has its eyes on the future of solution sales," said Christopher Shubert, SVP of Sales for MicroCorp. "Tellennium's TIMS™ platform is fine addition to our solution set. We are thrilled to offer our partner and their customers the incredible business value they bring to the table."

Visibility of network asset and billing information means IT managers can gain critical insights to their networks and make well informed business decisions on accurate data. Gartner estimates that 38% of 2020 global IT expense is associated with communications services – the largest IT expense category.

"As the Internet of Things (IoT) and fluid work environments through the COVID 19 pandemic expands the complexity of these networks, keeping track of everything becomes more challenging," said McIntyre. "MicroCorp delivers best of breed partners to their agents, and Tellennium delivers the technology offerings that enable their customers to visibility to manage the details, and therefore save time and money."

MicroCorp will begin offering Tellennium solutions this month.

About Tellennium

For the past 20 years, Tellennium has perfected proven technology and processes that support business enterprises with accurate, visible data across their IT communications networks of their IT assets and billing associated with these assets. This business intelligence equips IT professionals with the information they need to reduce expenses, optimize their networks and make decisions that support digital transformation strategies. Tellennium has a reputation for conducting deep inventory and invoice audits and analysis that enable their team of experts to recommend savings and infrastructure optimization strategies. Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-tellennium-group

For more information, visit https://tellennium.com.

About MicroCorp

MicroCorp is a leading national master agent with over 30 years of experience differentiated by providing The Ultimate Partner Experience delivered through a unique blend of people and tools. Its longevity, financial strength and commitment to solid provider contracts makes it a dependable and secure master agent. Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microcorp.

SOURCE Tellennium

Related Links

https://tellennium.com

