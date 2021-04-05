Tellennium launches Management of Things™

LOUISVILLE, KY., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellennium today announced the launch of Management of Things™ (MoT™), a next generation expense management platform and service solution for mid to large enterprises. The updated platform and service offerings help enterprises establish control and maintain visibility over complex recurring expenses and assets. The updated SaaS offering is backed with experienced service teams and expands beyond the company's original technology expense management services to include energy, utilities, software licensing, waste management and other recurring enterprise expense areas.

"We are excited to offer enterprises a centralized and elegant solution for handling their most challenging invoices within a central, mineable database," said Greg McIntyre, founder and CEO of Tellennium. "With our expertise and ever-expanding partner network, we will continue to drive additional savings, control, and efficiency for our enterprise clients."

Tellennium's solution provides comprehensive expense management for the most complex invoicing for mid to large enterprise organizations. The MoT platform supports a multitude of technology networks, mobility devices, virtual workforces, and varied communications services; the solution also supports industries that track expenses outside of the traditional Telecom Expense Management (TEM) realm, such as utilities, waste management, printing and others.

"Strategic enterprises cannot manage technology costs in a vacuum," states Amalgam Insights analyst Kelly Teal. "Financial and operational executives must manage tech expenses with utilities, waste, and other recurring expenses to effectively oversee the full OpEx footprint."

The MoT platform is supported by experienced people and best in class partnerships. The system can be fully integrated with human resources (HR) and accounts payable (AP) applications, which triggers automated flags for any equipment and licenses that need attention when an employee is hired or terminated.

Recently announced partnerships included specialists in utilities management and energy management, thereby facilitating reductions in cost for waste removal and recycling. Partner expertise includes the renegotiation of current contracts, resizing of services, improving recycling options, and reducing carbon footprints.

Tellennium's proven technology expense management solutions give business enterprises accurate, visible, mineable data across enterprise networks. This equips IT and financial professionals with the information they need to reduce expenses, optimize their networks and make decisions that support digital transformation strategies. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit https://tellennium.com.

