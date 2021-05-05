Tellennium Named Hottest New IT Solution at AOTMP® Engage

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expense management firm Tellennium today announced that its platform Management of Things™ (MoT™) was named the Hottest New IT Solution by The Association Conference for Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals (AOTMP®), representing an industry with more than 10 million professionals globally.

"We've got a powerhouse team and a proven world-class enterprise expense management solution backing our clients," said Tellennium CEO Greg McIntyre. "Receiving this award is a huge honor, and we're proud to be singled out among our colleagues as the hottest new IT solution."

"High caliber customer service and a single, detailed, and adaptable software solution, able to process any complex spend category, makes Tellennium a stand-out expense management provider in today's market. MoT goes well beyond the traditional Telecom Expense Management (TEM) or Procure to Pay (P2P) solutions," said McIntyre.

Tellennium was chosen for the award amongst a group of finalists, which included: Calero-MDSL, Sakon, Samsung SDS, PicUp, and Kymeta Corporation. A panel of six esteemed business and technology leaders from around the globe made their evaluation based upon: (1) Business Impact, (2) Innovation, and (3) Creativity.

The 2021 AOTMP® Industry Awards recognize individual and organizational innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility, and technology ecosystem. Winners were announced on April 22 at AOTMP® Engage, a 4-day virtual event.

Timothy Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, "Celebrating the achievements, innovation, and creativity exhibited by this year's AOTMP® Industry Award winners is an absolute pleasure. Each winner is a shining example of the values and standards required to advance the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry into the future."

About Tellennium

Tellennium's proven Management of Things™ (MoT™) solution provides accurate, visible, and mineable data across the entire enterprise organization. This equips IT, Finance, and other business professionals with the information they need to make informed decisions. The MoT solution helps reduce expenses, optimize networks, and facilitates the implementation of a 360-degree digital transformation strategy for all network processes and associated data elements. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit https://tellennium.com .

SOURCE Tellennium Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tellennium.com

