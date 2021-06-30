Telliant Systems Announces Expanded Services, New Branding and New Website in Celebration of its 11th Anniversary

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telliant Systems, a global digital product development company, announces the roll-out of new branding and product strategy services to celebrate its 11th anniversary on July 1st. The Alpharetta, GA based software development firm with deep domain expertise in digital health, financial technology and hospitality celebrated its 10th Anniversary in 2020 by ranking in the 2020 Inc 5000 fastest growing companies.

Seth Narayanan, founding CEO, said "We wanted to build on the excellent growth we've had over the past 5 years by updating our brand and website, and growing our services to set the stage for the next phase of our growth. We have made and will continue to make additional investments in sales and marketing capabilities as well as senior experienced software engineers."



Telliant Systems offers a complete set of software development services to support its clients through the entire software development life cycle including strategy, design, build, test and maintenance. The new Telliant website showcases its capabilities and experiences at every stage of the software development process. With its headquarter office in Alpharetta, GA and a major development center in Chennai, India, Telliant is well positioned to support product and technology-enabled service companies with a strong blend of strategic services and affordable software development capabilities.



New Identity and Strategy Services

Two important elements of the anniversary are the redesign of the company's identity, including a new logo and website, and the launch of a new Product Strategy team. Narayanan also stated "The objective of our re-branding effort is to communicate broadly that Telliant Systems has grown from a small software development firm into a larger digital product development company with capabilities ranging from ideation to implementation."



About Telliant Systems

Telliant Systems, based in Alpharetta, GA, offers a full range of software development services to customers in North America and across the globe to build mobile, web and enterprise applications. They provide their services utilizing a variety of software technologies including Microsoft.NET (Gold Certified Microsoft Partner) and Java/2EE, utilizing a range of open-source technologies such as Linux, PHP, MySQL and other technologies. For more information, visit https://www.telliant.com/.



