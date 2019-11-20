tellic Announces Advisory Board Members

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma artificial intelligence pioneer tellic today announced the creation of its advisory board to provide external strategic review of and expert advice to the company's management with regards to drug360 graph, tellic's new knowledge graph software as a service offering. The advisory board will cover critical areas of tellic's knowledge graph offering, including digital, data quality, pharma science, business development, and security.

drug360 graph, a breakthrough knowledge graph product, was launched by tellic two weeks ago. drug360 graph makes it easy for drug and biotech researchers and strategic decision-makers to quickly pinpoint unexpected relationships between genes, diseases, variants, phenotypes, and other biomedical entities. Available via a software as a service subscription, drug360 graph enables organizations to apply the latest deep learning and biomedical language processing technologies on day one. Researchers and analysts can use drug360 graph not only to increase their efficiency searching for insights across many data sources but also to deep dive into source data to uncover valuable genetic knowledge critical to strategic decisions across their pipelines.

"We planned the timing of this strategic milestone to align with our recent launch of drug360 graph in the biomedical knowledge graph market," says Richard Wendell, tellic Founder & CEO. "Our advisory board members represent the areas of expertise and experience required to support drug360 graph's strong reception in the market."

The members of tellic's advisory board are:

Jeffrey Chodakewitz , former Chief Medical Officer at Vertex, has expertise in both early and late-stage drug development across small and large molecules, as well as broad R&D and organizational experience in large and small companies.

is Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer at Nielsen. His expertise in marketing strategy, digital technologies and data analytics will help accelerate tellic's products to market.

an information security and cyber protection professional with over 25 years in the healthcare technology and digital health industry. She is proficient in providing technical consultancy and strategic advisory services to early-stage digital health and medical device organizations.

formerly President and Managing Director of EMD Serono, brings in-depth expertise with business development and commercial to tellic's strategy.

About tellic

Genetics, natural language processing and graph database technologies are brought together by tellic into drug360 graph to make it easy for biopharma companies to immediately apply deep learning to discover unexpected scientific insights. The company was founded in 2015 by Richard Wendell, a Fortune 500 Chief Data Officer, whose vision was to make it easy for pharma companies to apply emerging data science technologies. tellic is pioneering a new category of enterprise-scale software that combines biomedical language processing with machine learning and big data. For more information or to arrange a demo of drug360 graph, please contact info@tellic.com

