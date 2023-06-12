Tellica Imaging Selects Royal Enterprise Care Radiology Information System to Help Achieve Operational Excellence and Drive Growth

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellica Imaging has leveraged Royal's flagship patient and provider engagement platform and operationalized Royal Enterprise Care™, the leading cloud-native radiology information system and revenue cycle management platform that enables Straight Through Processing (STP) to completely automate the imaging center experience. With this install, Royal also successfully advanced its STP with an Ai-enabled automated medical coding capability. Information captured at any point in the workflow is retained and disseminated across the entire care and revenue cycle resulting in reduced wait times, quicker radiology reports, and a more equitable healthcare experience for everyone. Superior patient care is achieved by eliminating inefficient manual operations and paperwork allowing the Tellica Imaging staff more time and attention to deliver kind, quality care to their patient communities.

"Deciding to replace your technology stack can be a daunting decision. As we evaluated our growth plan, we wanted to be supported by a company known for world-class patient care. We're proud to join the Royal Health network. Our only regret is we didn't do this sooner. Their expertise, commitment, quality, and customer focus are extraordinary. Royal Health will help us take this important leap for community-based care," - Brad Isaacson, Chief Operating Officer of Tellica Imaging.

"The Tellica Imaging team is outstanding, and combined with the talent here at Royal, successfully deployed a comprehensive Royal Enterprise Care suite in record time. Enterprise Care is a complimentary set of functionalities for radiology that maximizes patient access, improves collections, offers premium referring physician services, and address inefficiencies in scheduling and medical records workflows that otherwise contribute to an undue cost burden for all stakeholders," says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive at Royal Health, Inc. "Working closely with Tellica Imaging to carefully craft an end-to-end point of care solution that realizes improved care quality and efficiency gains in every aspect of the value stream is something we are all proud to be a part of, and is in keeping with Tellica Imaging's visionary leadership in reducing the cost burden on patients."

About Tellica Imaging, Salt Lake City

Tellica Imaging is a wholly owned subsidiary of Intermountain Health. It comprises community-based radiology centers providing diagnostic scans. Locations are based along the Wasatch Front, with plans to expand to more locations shortly. The first sites opened in December 2021, offering high quality scans and exceptional patient care at prices well below hospital rates.

Headquartered in Utah with locations in eight states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, a Medical Group with 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading cloud-based provider of software and services in healthcare. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc., its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., its artificial intelligence firm, Royal Ai, Inc., and its services firm, Royal Concierge, Inc., the solutions focus on patient, provider, operational, and financial workflows that optimize engagement in all areas of patient care. Royal utilizes straight-through processing (STP) to automate information movement through electronic transactions resulting in significantly fewer low-value activities. Royal Enterprise Care applies STP to all aspects of the imaging workflow to significantly improve order conversion rates, patient and provider satisfaction scores, time of service collections, improved clinical outcomes and all other aspects of the imaging life cycle.

