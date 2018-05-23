Tellico Village Celebrates Women's Golf Month in June

"Our focus is on fun with women's golf," said Jim West, Director of Golf at Tellico Village. "Our women's golf program in total would be 600 plus ladies."

The ladies are mostly all retirees and almost all residents of East Tennessee's Tellico Village and apart of the largest women's golf program in the state of Tennessee. There are three different women's leagues at Tellico Village and are wide open in terms of ability level with no specific type of golfer dominating the landscape. Golfers in the league rotate regular play throughout each Tellico Village golf course and this gives the women the opportunity to play all three championship golf courses in the southeast.

While Women's Golf Month is celebrated and promoted in June, activities are conducted throughout the year at Tellico Village, making it easy for women to get into the game and out playing golf and enjoy each other's company.

"My favorite thing in Tellico Village is the comradery with all the ladies," said Rose Howard, Tellico Village Golf League Chairperson. "Even if you're having a bad round of golf, just being with the ladies is fun."

Tellico Village is a planned, active adult community, renowned for its strong volunteer culture and celebrates more than 200 resident-managed clubs, organizations and non-profits. For more information about the Tellico Village Women's Golf Program visit https://tellicovillage.org/amenities/golf/ and for more information about Tellico Village visit www.tellicovillage.org.

The Tellico Village was community established in 1986 and is located in Loudon County and Monroe County, Tennessee. It encompasses nearly 5,000 acres along Tellico Lake with the community continuing to grow thanks to the variety of recreational amenities available and the friendliness of nearly 7,000 residents. For more information visit www.tellicovillage.org.

