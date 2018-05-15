Telligen Welcomes Bill Phipps as Vice President, Health Management

Mr. Phipps joins Telligen with over 18 years of diverse health experience in the healthcare delivery system. Prior to joining Telligen, he worked for Magellan Health in several different capacities including, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, Magellan Complete Care of Virginia; Vice President/General Manager, Magellan Behavioral Health of Virginia; and Chief Clinical Officer, Magellan Louisiana Behavioral Health Partnership. Within these roles, Phipps' responsibilities included fiscal and administrative operations, policy development, clinical operations, care management and clinical outcomes, strategic planning, as well as contract and budget oversight.

"Bill Phipps is a great addition to our team of employee-owners. He will be instrumental in leading Telligen's continued growth in the state market and delivering proven solutions to our clients," said Jeff Chungath, CEO.

In his new role, Mr. Phipps will oversee all aspects of Telligen's state Medicaid solutions nationwide, including strategic planning, account management, operations, solutions development and client satisfaction. Mr. Phipps will be based out of Telligen's Baltimore location while leading teams residing in Telligen's other office locations across the country.

"I am excited to join the mission-driven, innovative team at Telligen and look forward to partnering with state healthcare payers to improve health outcomes and affordability," Phipps says.

Mr. Phipps holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work and psychology with a concentration in pre-professional mental health and a master's degree in social work, all from the University of Maryland.

