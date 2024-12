Telling the Story of Time in Shanghai

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hunan Today:

Eddie Lopez, an American who spent over 25 years working in Hollywood and pursuing his passion for acting, is now realizing his dream as an actor in Shanghai. Currently studying at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, he shares his unique view on what China looks like through his eyes. Let's take a look at China from the perspective of an American!

