Tellius Launches Agent Mode: The Next Evolution of the AI Analyst

Kaiya now plans, reasons, and executes multi-step analytic workflows autonomously—leveraging SQL, Python, and contextual intelligence to deliver 20× deeper insights as well as offering custom user-defined agentic workflows to maximize productivity.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius, the AI analytics firm, today announced the launch of Agent Mode, a significant enhancement to Kaiya—the world's most robust AI Analyst—designed to drive massive time savings and democratize deep analysis for all by enabling autonomous agentic planning and execution of multi-step, multi-metric/dimension analytical actions in addition to user-defined custom agentic workflows.

Ajay Khanna, Founder and CEO of Tellius, introduces Agent Mode-the next evolution of the AI Analyst. Kaiya now plans, reasons, and executes multi-step analysis autonomously, combining generative intelligence with deterministic analytics to deliver governed, explainable, and context-aware insights across enterprise data. A glimpse into Kaiya's new Agent Mode - the AI Analyst that plans, reasons, and executes multi-step analysis autonomously. From dataset profiling to anomaly detection and deep insights, Tellius 6.0 transforms complex workflows into clear, actionable intelligence.

Agent Mode enables business users and technical teams alike to generate deep insights and perform governed analytical workflows on real-world messy enterprise data (i.e, petabytes of data, thousands of columns, numerous business systems) in natural language. The core capabilities include:

Deep Insights: Akin to "Deep Research" modes in frontier AI models but tailored for enterprise-scale analysis, Kaiya autonomously performs multi-step analysis, reasoning, adapting to changing conditions, and leveraging tools including SQL/Python to conduct comprehensive, multi-part, and multi-dimensional deep dives in natural language with robust, contextual answers, visual charts, and recommendations. Using Agent Mode, users can perform multi-step variance analysis, cohort retention tracking, anomaly detection, association/correlation checks, causal probes, forecasting with intervals, segmentation/clustering, benchmarking/cohort comparisons, contribution analysis, what-if explorations—and numerous other analytical techniques typically only accessible through analyst or data science teams.

Custom Agentic Workflows: For predefined deep dives and analysis requiring specific user-defined agentic flows and governed paths–allowing organizations to automate and standardize complex analytical processes.

Agent Mode is the answer to the headache of growing data complexity, pressure to deliver faster insights, and heightened expectations of chat-based approaches to analysis which so far have fallen short of expectations in the face of messy enterprise data, lack of business context and rules, and lack of enterprise guardrails. Agent Mode represents a breakthrough—combining deterministic analytics with generative intelligence to deliver governed, explainable outcomes at unprecedented speed and scale.

"Agent Mode compresses weeks of analytical work into minutes or seconds, unlocking new levels of automation as our always-on, always-learning AI analyst completes everyday analysis workflows and provides insights and suggestions to help teams make smarter decisions faster," said Ajay Khanna, CEO and founder of Tellius.

"Over the last two months, our engineering teams tirelessly worked to completely overhaul our underlying architecture to make Agent Mode possible," said Vinod Iyengar, Head of Product at Tellius. "Unlike most AI copilots, which may demo well but aren't connected to your core business systems or have the semantic understanding of your business, we've combined a sophisticated agentic system with our proprietary deterministic analytics engine to build a multi-agent system that understands not only your data, but your users and your business—knowing what drives revenue and competition, what insights matter most, and what each function needs to succeed before the user even asks. Under the hood, our planner agent is imbued with our client's context and learnings, which parses the intent and requisite data sources, disambiguates the task being asked, and then intelligently routes the query to the analyst agent and deep research agent, which in turn leverages our deterministic analytic engine to ensure accurate and context-grounded answers emerge in the form of a robust summary. The result is an unparalleled depth of insight and highly actionable recommendations," said Vinod.

Agent Mode has numerous industry applications, including but not limited to:

Commercial Pharma: Automate brand performance deep dives, uncover payer or access drivers impacting NBRx and TRx, analyze prior authorization bottlenecks, and pinpoint the "why" behind field performance variances—without waiting on analytics teams.

Automate brand performance deep dives, uncover payer or access drivers impacting NBRx and TRx, analyze prior authorization bottlenecks, and pinpoint the "why" behind field performance variances—without waiting on analytics teams. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG): Conduct multi-driver root cause analysis on sales lift and category share shifts, identify price-pack or promotion impacts, and build reusable demand forecasting workflows that adapt to market signals.

Conduct multi-driver root cause analysis on sales lift and category share shifts, identify price-pack or promotion impacts, and build reusable demand forecasting workflows that adapt to market signals. Technology & SaaS: Continuously monitor customer churn, feature adoption, and usage-to-revenue correlations, with autonomous analysis surfacing leading indicators of retention or expansion.

Continuously monitor customer churn, feature adoption, and usage-to-revenue correlations, with autonomous analysis surfacing leading indicators of retention or expansion. Revenue Operations (RevOps): Automate pipeline health diagnostics, detect anomalies in conversion or velocity, and forecast attainment using context-aware multi-step reasoning.

Automate pipeline health diagnostics, detect anomalies in conversion or velocity, and forecast attainment using context-aware multi-step reasoning. Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A): Generate variance analyses, uncover drivers behind forecast deviations, and simulate budget scenarios through reusable analytical workflows that learn from user intent and past context.

Availability

Agent Mode is available immediately. Tellius 6.0 also features a number of key enhancements including better deduping, disambiguation, and disclosed defaults; smarter proactive intelligence (Feed); more actionable tables; and one-click selective filtering and outputting, which enables users to instantly switch metrics (eg: Units sold → revenue) so you keep your context while changing perspectives.

About Tellius

Tellius is the leading AI platform for asking questions in natural language, discovering deeper insights, and automating analytical workflows—faster than ever before. Through its GenAI-powered conversational interface and agentic architecture, Tellius breaks down complex, multi-layered questions to uncover the "why" behind your data—making data and AI accessible and actionable to everyone, regardless of technical expertise. And, with the power of agentic intelligence, Tellius enables automated, multi-step workflows that save time and deliver proactive, intelligent insights across every business function.

