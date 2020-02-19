Telluride is a 2020 Autotrader Best Car Interior Under $50,000

"Most people spend several hours inside their vehicles each week, so interior features are extremely important when determining which new car to buy," said Tara Trompeter, Autotrader managing editor. "Kia's Telluride arguably is the best execution of the three-row SUV formula to date. While any Telluride offers a modern interior complete with forward-looking features, it's the SX model that really wows us. The top-spec Telluride comes with Nappa leather seating available in four different upscale hues, a premium headliner and simulated wood trim."

"The Telluride interior is a wonderful environment," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "It's so gratifying to have that recognized and awarded by the esteemed editors at Autotrader."

Telluride has garnered more than 60 awards from media outlets around the country since its introduction. Demand continues to outpace supply and more than 60,000 Tellurides have been sold since going on sale early last year.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

