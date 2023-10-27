TELLURIDE X-PRO CLAIMS THIRD-PLACE PODIUM FINISH IN 2023 REBELLE RALLY

Kia America

27 Oct, 2023, 19:00 ET

  • Verena Mei (driver) and Susie Saxten (navigator) successfully completed the Rebelle Rally, earning third place in the X-Cross ™️ class
  • Modified 2024 Telluride X-Pro crossed the finish line mostly unscathed after crossing rocky trails, deep washes, and steep sand dunes
  • 2023 marks the fourth time Kia has landed on the podium in the grueling multi-day rally 

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is reveling in the success of its Rebelle Rally team, which took third place overall in the X-Cross ™️ class. Behind second place by only seven points, Verena Mei (driver) and Susie Saxten (navigator) toughed out a tumultuous eight days of competition, tackling over 1,500 miles of punishing terrain in the modified 2024 Telluride X-Pro.

Telluride X-Pro Claims Third-Place Podium Finish in 2023 Rebelle Rally
Telluride X-Pro Claims Third-Place Podium Finish in 2023 Rebelle Rally

"We couldn't be prouder of our team's exceptional performance this year in the Rebelle Rally," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Verena and Susie's unwavering determination, combined with the enhanced capability of the custom Telluride X-Pro, truly set them apart as a dominant force out there in the dirt."

From the scenic Mammoth Lakes to the California-Mexico border, Verena and Susie skillfully harnessed the strengths of the modified Telluride X-Pro over a diverse rally course, crawling over rugged rocks surfing over the golden sand dunes of Glamis. Outfitted by Baja Forged, the modified Telluride X-Pro finished the rally without experiencing any major issues, and never once did the team need to change a tire.

"The Telluride X-Pro is the most capable vehicle I've driven in the Rebelle Rally and it delivered exceptionally well," said Mei. "We only had a to dig ourselves out a few times compared to other teams, and it kept up with some of our fiercest competitors out in the dunes."

"Consistency is the key to performing well in the Rebelle Rally" noted Saxten. "The Telluride X-Pro didn't disappoint in that aspect and proved itself as a dependable third teammate, helping us secure a third-place win."

This year marks the fourth year Kia has competed in the Rebelle Rally's X-Cross ™️ class. In 2022, a modified 2023 Sportage competed and in 2021, two modified 2022 Sorento PHEVs earned second-and third-place podium spots. The previous year, a 2020 Telluride trailed close behind first place with a second-place win.

Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

SOURCE Kia America

