Tellurium-Based Battery Technology Shows Promise to Extend Range of Electric Vehicles

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Incorporating an industrial by-product into lithium-sulphur batteries could increase the driving range and cut the price of electric vehicle batteries, according to a new study by the University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers. An article on the UBC research was published by PICS Pacific Institute For Climate Control. The research said that tellurium, a by-product of the copper and lead-zinc smelting process, has 30 times the electrical conductivity of sulphur, which is itself emerging as a promising component of next-generation batteries due to its ability to support high energy density, despite its limitations as an electrical conductor. The report said that a compound that combines sulphur and tellurium could overcome those limitations, said the lead researcher, assistant professor Jian Liu. "People have been looking into sulphur batteries for many years, but it is challenging to commercialize because sulphur doesn't transport electrons at all," said Liu. "We are looking for a way to balance electronic conductivity with energy density as a way to make lithium-sulphur batteries viable." "Finding that compound is our next step," he said. Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), XPENG Inc. (NYSE: XPEV).

The study – Materials Design and Fundamental Understanding of Tellurium-based Electrochemistry for Rechargeable Batteries – published in the journal Energy Storage Materials – notes tellurium's high volumetric capacity, which could enable greater storage capacity and faster charging and discharging than existing rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The reports said: "Solid state tellurium-based batteries could be safer than conventional EV batteries, which employ flammable liquid electrolytes. The researchers note that significant limitations must be overcome, including tellurium's tendency to expand and contract leading it to pulverize other active materials where they are combined. The researchers believe that problem can be overcome by creating a stable compound combining sulphur, tellurium, and carbon. While tellurium is relatively rare in the Earth's crust it can be recovered during metals production and Liu is confident that tellurium can also be recovered from end-of-service tellurium batteries and used again. Canada is among the world's leaders in tellurium production, with at least three firms engaged in tellurium production in British Columbia."

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - First Tellurium CEO Comments on Tellurium Extending Lithium-ion Battery Life by 400% - Tellurium, the New Element for Better, Safer, Longer Lasting Batteries - First Tellurium Corp. (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") continues to track advancements in tellurium battery technology globally. Researchers and scientists find adding tellurium to new and existing battery technologies can extend battery life up to 400% and in some cases hold 10 times the charge.

Since lithium-ion batteries changed the world over 30 years ago the need for a safer, lighter, longer lasting battery has been the challenge, it seems that tellurium may be the answer. Current lithium-ion batteries use sulfur and selenium as electrode materials, tellurium is a better conductor with higher energy density.

Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) researchers have demonstrated that electrodes made from tellurium can improve the energy storage and power output of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Tellurium electrodes have higher energy densities and may be charged and discharged faster than conventional electrode materials.

The team then developed a cathode made entirely from tellurium nanowires just seven nanometers wide, which they laid together to form a mat. This formed a flexible tellurium cathode with an energy density of 1800 milliwatt hours per cubic centimeter which allowed it to store 50 per cent more energy than a conventional lithium cobalt oxide electrode of the same size. It also retained more than 98 per cent of its capacity after 80 charging cycles.

Not only is tellurium showing vast improvements in current lithium-ion batteries but in metal tellurium batteries, sulphur tellurium, zinc tellurium and new solid state lithium batteries as well.

A research team at The University of Texas at Austin has found a way to stabilize lithium-sulfur batteries, making them more likely to become commercially viable.

Lithium-sulfur batteries deliver more use per charge and are environmentally friendlier, but degrade quickly over time. Both the positive and negative electrodes in lithium-sulfur batteries hold 10 times as much charge capacity as materials in today's lithium-ion batteries. Coating the lithium electrode with tellurium protects the electrolyte from degrading, stunts the growth of deposits and lets the battery last longer. The added a layer of tellurium on top of the lithium metal inside the battery extends the battery's lifespan by a factor of four compared to other lithium batteries.

"From Singapore to Texas, from Canada to Europe tellurium battery research has never been more active or promising," stated Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. "The superior conductivity of tellurium over other minerals is already prolific in solar panels, CDs, DVDs and semiconductors, and is now finding its way into the batteries of the future." CONTINUED… Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ftel/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently stated that it will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q4 and full year 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q4 & FY 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury electric vehicles (EVs), recently announced the appointment of Gagan Dhingra as Vice President of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer, and Mustally Hussain as Managing Director, Global Treasurer and Head of Financial Services. Together, they bring decades of strategic leadership experience in building accounting and financial functions at various multi-national organizations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Gagan and Mustally to Lucid as we embark on another year of unprecedented growth for the company," said Sherry House, CFO, Lucid Group. "With their leadership and deep expertise, we'll be able to further develop and maintain critical infrastructure within Lucid that will best serve our stakeholders against the backdrop of the company's global expansion and growing demand for its products."

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) recently reported its December 2021 U.S. sales results. "Ford finished the year strong, as the only U.S. automaker hitting the half million sales mark in the fourth quarter, making Ford America's best-selling automaker. On the strong success of Mustang Mach-E, Ford jumped into second place in U.S. electric vehicle sales behind just Tesla. Last year was a foundational year for Ford in the electrified vehicle segment and this year we continue to expand, adding the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit to our electric vehicle lineup. Looking to the new year, Ford had just over 70,000 new vehicle orders in December, which will provide continued momentum into 2022." SaidAndrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada

XPENG Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has recently upgraded its auto-grade voice assistant using Microsoft custom neural voice capability, based on Neural Text-to-Speech (TTS), a feature of Azure AI.

XPENG installed the new voice assistant functionality via a major over-the-air (OTA) upgrade for its P7 smart sedan customers in China. Microsoft research breakthroughs in speech, natural language and machine translation have helped significantly advance the fluency, quality, fidelity and naturalness of voice assistant technology over the past several years. These innovations have been integrated into commercially-available speech and language capabilities within Azure Cognitive Services and other Microsoft products, so that companies like XPENG can bring richer, more engaging experiences to their customers.

