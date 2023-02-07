Tellurium market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tellurium Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Tellurium market size & segmentation analysis

The tellurium market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 83.72 MT. The tellurium market is segmented based on application, type, and geography.

Based on application, the tellurium market is segmented into solar panels, thermoelectric production, metallurgy, and others

Based on type, the market is segmented into pure tellurium and telluride .

. Based on geography, the tellurium market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Tellurium market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the tellurium market report are China, India, and others (APAC); US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others (Middle East and Africa).

APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to the rapid growth of the solar PV market with the rise in investments in renewable energy integration programs.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to the rapid growth of the solar PV market with the rise in investments in renewable energy integration programs. Moreover, most of the production of electronics is concentrated in APAC. The rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, televisions, wireless communications infrastructure, network hardware, computers, and electro-medical devices will stimulate the global demand for semiconductors. The region comprises countries such as India , Singapore , Malaysia , the Philippines , and other Southeast Asian countries that are significantly contributing to the growth of the electronic fabrication materials market in the region. Therefore, the increased demand for tellurium from various end-user industries in APAC is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Tellurium market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the tellurium market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increased demand from the consumer electronics industry is notably driving market growth. Tellurium alloys are commercially used in various consumer electronics products. They offer potential solutions to a wide range of applications such as mobile phones, LED displays and projectors, wearable electronic devices, gaskets and lighting, and rollers. Additionally, factors such as the increasing urban population, rise in disposable income, strong supply chain, and high internet penetration also drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the governments of many developing countries are providing exemptions on certain duties to boost the manufacturing capacity of consumer electronics manufacturers. Therefore, the high demand for this product will drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, alternatives to tellurium are major challenges impeding market growth. Manufacturers of the end-users of tellurium tend to use other materials and metals due to their availability, performance, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, Bismuth, calcium, lead, phosphorus, selenium, and sulfur are used as substitutes in free-machining steel. Furthermore, in chemical process reactions, tellurium can be replaced with other catalysts or noncatalyzed processes. Therefore, the reduced use of the product owing to the increased use of its alternatives is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Tellurium market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

The phosphate market share is expected to increase by USD 8.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers phosphate market segmentation by application (fertilizer, animal feed supplement, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The sulfur hexafluoride market share is expected to reach USD 80.56 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sulfur hexafluoride market segmentation by product (power and energy, metal manufacturing, medical, electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Tellurium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.41% Market growth 2023-2027 83.72 MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5N Plus Inc., Aurubis AG, Boliden Group, Kisan Kinzoku Chemicals Co. Ltd, Pan Pacific Copper Co. Ltd., PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Rio Tinto Ltd., Santech, Shinko Chemical Co. Ltd., Umicore NV, UMMC Holding Corp., and II-VI Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

