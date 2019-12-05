Telma Shortens Path To Market For Frictionless Braking Systems With ANSYS

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telma, the world leader in frictionless braking systems, significantly shortened time to market and optimized product development costs using ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) for three new series of retarders — braking systems that use electromagnetic induction. With ANSYS, Telma decreased the number of prototypes required for validation from 10 to one over the course of a decade — enabling faster development of retarders that reduce fine-particle emissions associated with braking systems by up to 90% while significantly reducing maintenance costs.

Retarders are used in heavy vehicles, mining applications, wind turbines and elevators to dissipate most of the large amounts of energy produced during deceleration. This requires testing and validating the retarders under extreme conditions to ensure the function and safety of the application. With ANSYS, Telma engineers replaced their time-consuming and expensive physical prototyping and testing process with simulation, enabling engineers to better manage the electromagnetical, fluid and structural mechanic phenomena at work. Using ANSYS' high-fidelity multiphysics simulation solutions to model, simulate and validate these virtual prototypes, Telma significantly reduced costs and accelerated time to market.

"With the simulation solutions from ANSYS, we have complete control over all three physics and can validate our models in one iteration," said Nicolas Quennet, director of research and development at Telma. "Our engineers can easily duplicate models to simulate all or part of the products, which also boosts innovation. Furthermore, as a leader in engineering simulation software, ANSYS represents a guarantee of excellence and quality for both existing and prospective customers."

"Telma's products are vital – not only because they help with essential vehicle safety issues — but also because of their positive environmental impact," said Chris Wolfe, lead product manager of systems coupling and data analytics at ANSYS. "Telma's team faces true multiphysics engineering challenges and our multiphysics solutions proved to be a perfect fit for clearing those hurdles. It's rewarding to see our software and consultation having such a positive impact on product development and optimizing resources."

